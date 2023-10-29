Ex-NFL QB Robert Griffin III saddened by Matthew Perry's death

Robert Griffin III cannot believe what has just happened to one of his favorite actors.

On Saturday, actor Matthew Perry, best known for portraying Chandler Bing on the very popular NBC sitcom Friends, was found dead. Celebrity outlet TMZ first reported the news, stating that he had been found drowned in a jacuzzi at his home in the Los Angeles area. So far, neither substance abuse nor foul play has been suspected.

Upon learning of the news, Griffin, who played for the Washington Redskins (now Commanders), Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens, posted this message on his X/Twitter account:

"Matthew Perry was more than Chandler Bing. He was what made Friends go. Sad to hear of his passing, but thankful for the memories he gave us. Rest in Peace"

An LAPD spokesperson later told People that officers had received a call regarding a death inside the actor's house, but the identity would not be revealed until they arrived at the scene.

The actor's representatives have so far not commented.

Robert Griffin III dressed up as a Harry Potter character for college football game

Around eight hours before tragedy struck, Robert Griffin III had a most humorous idea ahead of the game between the Florida State Seminoles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons: he was going to cosplay a wizarding student from the Harry Potter franchise, complete with glasses and broom.

More specifically, he donned burgundy and gold - the colors of Gryffindor - and coincidentally enough, the WashingtonRedskins/Football Team/Commanders, which chose him first overall in 2012. (The Seminoles use slightly different versions of the same colors as well) :

Meanwhile, his co-host Kris Budden decided to cosplay Taylor Swift as a fan of Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs:

FSU would win the game 41-16, thanks to a litany of touchdowns by quarterback Jordan Travis.