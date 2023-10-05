“Cam Newton should be ashamed”: Ex-NFL QB’s story of having a child out of wedlock fails to move fans 

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton has always been outspoken and larger than life. Not one without making mistakes, Newton is as advertised. What you see is what you get. Unfortunately, for some people, that just doesn't sit well. It's like when Newton said there weren't 32 quarterbacks in the NFL better than him despite him not being in the league for a while.

But this latest comment from Cam Newton has fans going against the former NFL MVP in a way that his football performances never did. In an appearance on the Funky Friday podcast, Newton said that he had a child outside of wedlock and that it was a mistake.

But fans didn't like those comments, with one saying he should be ashamed.

"Cam should be ashamed."

Other fans gave their thoughts on his comments.

Will Cam Newton play in the NFL again?

Given that Newton last played a game in 2021, we would have to say that the likelihood of him being signed to an NFL team now is rather low. That doesn't mean it is impossible, but it is hard to see happening.

If a team is looking for a viable backup quarterback, Newton's stats in his last few seasons leave a lot to be desired.

Since 2018, Newton is 13-23 as a starter and has thrown 36 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. In his last five games for Carolina, he was 0-5 and hasn't been seen in the league since.

That's not to say that a team whose quarterback gets injured won't make a phone call, but at this point, it does seem rather unlikely that Cam Newton will play in the NFL again.