Ex-NFL QB says it would be "crazy" for a team to trade for DK Metcalf and pay $30,000,000 

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel challenged the market worth of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

He said that any team would be making a bad business move by fulfilling both his trade requirements and salary demands. Daniel's remarks come as the Seahawks consider trading the Pro Bowl receiver after he made a request.

Daniel provided his opinion on The Athletic's "The Scoop City" podcast on Thursday.

"That's a lot to me for DK. Like, I like DK, obviously," Daniel said (05:21). "Like, he was — he is — the number one in Seattle. You know, Jackson Smith-Njigba. We don't talk a lot about Seattle on this, but I love their team when they had those three and Tyler Lockett.

"Geno's still playing at a decently high level, but to say that a team is, one, gonna give up a one and a three and, two, pay you a $30,000,000 deal — I would say you're crazy if all three of those things happen. Because I just don't—I just don't see it. And I don't know if any other teams see DK as a $30,000,000 guy."

Metcalf's trade request coincided with Seattle releasing veteran receiver Tyler Lockett on Wednesday. Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed they are actively discussing trade possibilities with "a ton of teams."

John Schneider "disappointed" DK Metcalf news stole Tyler Lockett's spotlight

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn

John Schneider shared his disappointment regarding DK Metcalf's request, which overshadowed what was supposed to be a celebration of Tyler Lockett's decade-long career with the franchise.

"Probably not intentional, but very disappointed in the timing," Schneider said, via Seattle Sports 710-AM. "We wanted this to be a very special day. We wanted it to be Tyler Lockett day. I felt bad for Tyler. The TV's all about DK instead of Tyler Lockett. It kind of correlates with his whole career. This guy is one of the most underrated wide receivers in NFL history."

Despite this, Schneider asserted that the professional relationship with Metcalf has not changed. He added that the Seahawks would not make a trade just to suit his demands.

As reported, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of the teams rumored to be negotiating a possible trade for Metcalf. Schneider said that if there is a trade, the team would like to get it done before the NFL draft so that they can effectively prepare for his possible loss.

