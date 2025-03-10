Jerry Jones has major decisions to make regarding Micah Parsons, as the superstar is reportedly seeking a new contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. He has been one of the dominant edge rushers in the NFL, and given the market for elite players in his position, he is expected to require a massive deal.

On Monday, former quarterback and current NFL analyst Robert Griffin III commented on the developing story on X.

"The longer Jerry Jones waits, the more expensive Micah Parsons becomes. ... If the player is a cornerstone of your program, pay them, but if you don't think they are, then trade them and move on. ... Pay your guys and show the rest of the guys in the locker room that you will reward them for developing and doing their job at an elite level."

Micah Parsons is entering the final year of his contract with the Cowboys. Like most elite players in this situation, Parsons reportedly wants an extension before playing out the final season of his deal.

Griffin is frustrated that Jerry Jones has yet to give Parsons what he's looking for. The issue with his argument is that Jones has already done what Griffin claims he isn't doing.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb received massive contract extensions in similar situations to what Parsons is in this year.

Just last offseason, Prescott became the highest-paid player by AAV, and Lamb moved into second place among wide receivers. They both got their extensions before the final season of their contracts, so Parsons' could very well be coming soon.

What Micah Parsons' contract extension could look like with Cowboys

Micah Parsons - GETTY

The market for elite edge rushers has significantly increased in recent years as the best ones are among the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL. Myles Garrett set a new standard with the Cleveland Browns this year, becoming the first-ever non-quarterback to sign a contract worth at least $40 million in AAV.

This is great news for Micah Parsons, as he is likely to get a deal in the same range as Garrett, if not more. The Cowboys star is four years younger and has recorded at least 12 sacks in each of his four seasons in Dallas.

Jerry Jones will have to pay up if he wants to keep Parsons on his roster, but if Prescott and Lamb are an indicator of his strategy, that deal could be coming soon.

