Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is at the top of the NFL Draft board for a few teams. The New York Giants are interested in drafting Hunter but one former NFL quarterback doesn't believe he will be available at No. 3.
On ESPN's "Get Up" On Monday morning, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky viewed the Cleveland Browns as the team likely to draft Hunter, pairing him alongside Myles Garrett.
"The Cleveland Browns are gonna draft him at two," Orlovsky said. "I've been on this really since the college football season ended, and we got into the draft world. Draft Travis Hunter, and play him at wide receiver. He is an insane physical specimen. And then, If you draft him and you're the Browns, you will have two of the most physically gifted human beings walking planet Earth."
The Browns could see an upside in improving the defense rather than taking a chance on yet another quarterback in the first round, a move that hasn't turned out to be successful for the franchise in decades.
As a dual threat, Travis Hunter also provides an additional offensive weapon.
Travis Hunter issued a warning to NFL Commissioner ahead of NFL Draft
Travis Hunter earned his mark at the collegiate level as a dual threat. Hunter is a standout defensive back and wide receiver, and he hopes to continue his success in the NFL.
After his Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day, Hunter spoke to reporters and issued a warning to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The dual threat said that he expects Goodell to refer to him as both of his positions when his name is read at the 2025 NFL Draft.
"He better say wide receiver and DB," Hunter said at his Colorado Pro Day
Hunter has been adamant about wanting to play both offense and defense when he embarks on his NFL career. Some have questioned whether it will be sustainable as he will spend the majority of the game on the field.
