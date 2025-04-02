Ex-NFL QB suggests Micah Parsons to seek trade from Cowboys

Micah Parsons has established himself as one of the NFL’s best pass rushers, earning four Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro honors. The Dallas Cowboys star is set to enter the final year of his contract; however, he has yet to receive an extension from the franchise.

Ad

The lack of a new deal has led to questions about his future in Dallas. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III suggested on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday that Parsons should demand a trade from the Cowboys. The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner and 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year tweeted:

"If Micah Parsons wants to win AND get paid, he should demand a trade from the Dallas Cowboys."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While Parsons and the Cowboys reportedly have mutual interest in securing a deal before organized team activities begin next month, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement. Earlier this offseason, Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett reset the pass-rusher market by signing record-setting contract extensions.

NFL analyst speculates that Jerry Jones could look to turn the locker room against Micah Parsons

While the Dallas Cowboys won three Super Bowl titles in the first seven years after Jerry Jones purchased the franchise in 1989, they have failed to reach the NFC Championship Game since 1995. Despite criticism surrounding his decision-making, the Cowboys owner has remained reluctant to take a step back.

Ad

As speculation grows about Parsons' future, Mike Florio of NFL on NBC weighed in on the contract negotiations. The analyst suggested that Jones may be attempting to turn the locker room against the All-Pro pass rusher, stating:

"I really do think there's a story to be told here that, at some level, the Cowboys have manipulated this locker room sentiment against Micah Parsons, all in the name of softening him up to get him to take less money when nut-cutting time rolls around, and we're already there. It is still ridiculous to me."

Ad

Check out Mike Florio's comments on Micah Parsons' negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys below (starting at the 1:26 mark):

Parsons has been a key part of the Cowboys' defense since the franchise selected him 12th in the 2021 NFL draft. His 52.5 sacks over that span rank fifth in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.