Ex-NFL QB ties T.J. Watt’s Steelers future to franchise's Super Bowl contention

T.J. Watt’s future with Pittsburgh may depend less on money and more on if the franchise can contend for a Super Bowl, according to Charlie Batch.
The former Steelers quarterback believes Watt’s priorities mirror the championship-first ethos that defined the mid-2000s era.
Batch shared his thoughts when asked if Watt would likely finish his career with the black and gold.
"That's tough to say, because I don't know how long he wants to play," Batch said on Saturday, via the "Up & Adams" show. "Typically, you sign a four-year deal, and then let's see what happens later on in his career. He needs to get closer to that Super Bowl, if not winning that Super Bowl, for him to be convinced that he wants to stay here."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Batch also highlighted the unique pressure of playing in Pittsburgh, where the expectation isn’t simply to reach the playoffs, but to win titles. He noted that Watt, like Cam Heyward, aspires to spend his entire career with one team. However, Batch cautioned that organizational direction and roster competitiveness will be critical factors in determining whether that happens or not.
Watt is entering the final year of his $112 million extension signed in 2021, at a time when the bar for elite edge rushers was significantly raised. That context adds urgency to the Steelers' front office decisions, especially as other stars reset the market at the position.
Charlie Batch highlights Pittsburgh's struggle to retain veterans like T.J. Watt amid playoff disappointments
Charlie Batch also raised a broader issue facing the franchise: difficulty retaining cornerstone players when Super Bowl contention feels out of reach. That struggle has grown more apparent amid a string of playoff exits that failed to produce momentum in the team's long-term trajectory.
While T.J. Watt hasn’t publicly criticized the Steelers, signs of discontent surfaced this offseason. He skipped both voluntary OTAs and the team’s mandatory minicamp. A cryptic Instagram post featuring Watt flashing a peace sign fueled speculation about his intentions heading into training camp.
Meanwhile, comparisons to Myles Garrett have become unavoidable. His record-setting $160 million contract with the Browns established a new high for non-quarterbacks.
However, Watt isn’t campaigning to outdo Garrett’s deal. CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala emphasized that Watt isn’t playing “money games,” and isn’t interested in one-upping his AFC North rival.
Still, trade rumors continue to swirl. One such hypothetical floated by Bleacher Report’s Mitchel Milani suggested that the New England Patriots could make a push for Watt if contract talks stall. That proposal involved draft picks and a veteran receiver in exchange.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.