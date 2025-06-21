Ex-NFL QB ties T.J. Watt’s Steelers future to franchise's Super Bowl contention

T.J. Watt’s future with Pittsburgh may depend less on money and more on if the franchise can contend for a Super Bowl, according to Charlie Batch.

Ad

The former Steelers quarterback believes Watt’s priorities mirror the championship-first ethos that defined the mid-2000s era.

Batch shared his thoughts when asked if Watt would likely finish his career with the black and gold.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's tough to say, because I don't know how long he wants to play," Batch said on Saturday, via the "Up & Adams" show. "Typically, you sign a four-year deal, and then let's see what happens later on in his career. He needs to get closer to that Super Bowl, if not winning that Super Bowl, for him to be convinced that he wants to stay here."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Up & Adams @UpAndAdamsShow LINK According to Charlie Batch, the Steelers have to be Super Bowl contenders to keep T.J. Watt.

Ad

Batch also highlighted the unique pressure of playing in Pittsburgh, where the expectation isn’t simply to reach the playoffs, but to win titles. He noted that Watt, like Cam Heyward, aspires to spend his entire career with one team. However, Batch cautioned that organizational direction and roster competitiveness will be critical factors in determining whether that happens or not.

Watt is entering the final year of his $112 million extension signed in 2021, at a time when the bar for elite edge rushers was significantly raised. That context adds urgency to the Steelers' front office decisions, especially as other stars reset the market at the position.

Ad

Charlie Batch highlights Pittsburgh's struggle to retain veterans like T.J. Watt amid playoff disappointments

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Charlie Batch also raised a broader issue facing the franchise: difficulty retaining cornerstone players when Super Bowl contention feels out of reach. That struggle has grown more apparent amid a string of playoff exits that failed to produce momentum in the team's long-term trajectory.

Ad

While T.J. Watt hasn’t publicly criticized the Steelers, signs of discontent surfaced this offseason. He skipped both voluntary OTAs and the team’s mandatory minicamp. A cryptic Instagram post featuring Watt flashing a peace sign fueled speculation about his intentions heading into training camp.

Meanwhile, comparisons to Myles Garrett have become unavoidable. His record-setting $160 million contract with the Browns established a new high for non-quarterbacks.

However, Watt isn’t campaigning to outdo Garrett’s deal. CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala emphasized that Watt isn’t playing “money games,” and isn’t interested in one-upping his AFC North rival.

Still, trade rumors continue to swirl. One such hypothetical floated by Bleacher Report’s Mitchel Milani suggested that the New England Patriots could make a push for Watt if contract talks stall. That proposal involved draft picks and a veteran receiver in exchange.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.