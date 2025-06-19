"It’s smart business" - NFL Analyst suggests T.J. Watt is eyeing Micah Parsons’ record-setting contract extension to up his own price

Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt and Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons are two of the best defensive players in the NFL and two players in the market for a new long-term contract extension this offseason.

While both NFL franchises will surely want to get their star players signed as soon as possible this offseason, some NFL analysts are outlining how both individuals may be waiting for the other one to sign so that they can reset the market and become the highest paid at the position.

One of those individuals is NFL analyst Chris Mack, who recently made clear that he thinks that Watt may be waiting to see how much Parsons earns in his new deal before signing his own contract. The comments were made on the 'Kaboly+Mack' show on June 19.

"Micah Parsons is gonna break the bank at some point this summer. He's going to sign the biggest defensive contract in NFL history, we presume with the Dallas Cowboys. So, we keep talking about, 'is T.J. going to get more than Myles Garrett?' Is that maybe what he's holding out for. Or, maybe T.J. is looking as much at Micah Parsons and waiting to see what he gets." Mack said.

What will T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons' next contracts look like?

Watt and Parsons are both elite talents looking to sign major contracts this offseason. According to the popular contract and sports financial company 'Spotrac', both Watt and Parsons are expected to sign similar deals in their next contract.

Watt's current market value is a four year deal $146,551,588, something that would carry an average annual value of $36.6 million. Meanwhile, Parsons' current market value is a four year deal worth $145,190,500, something that would carry an average annual value of $36.3 million.

According to Stat Muse, over the past four NFL seasons, Watt has 232 total tackles, 163 solo tackles, 58.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, and three interceptions. Meanwhile, during the same time span, Parsons has 256 total tackles, 172 solo tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and no interceptions.

