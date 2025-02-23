Ex-NFL scout floats asking price from Cowboys in potential Micah Parsons trade as rumors intensify

Micah Parsons is entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and has been eager to join Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb in securing a lucrative extension. However, with negotiations yet to begin, some have speculated that a trade could be on the horizon — and at least one analyst has an idea of how much he might command.

Ad

Speaking on his "3 and Out" podcast on Friday, John Middlekauff suggested that the Dallas Cowboys' star pass-rusher would be worth at least two first-round picks and a second-rounder (discussion starts at 06:48):

"Anyone that doesn't want that, you hang up... Micah Parsons is 25 years old. He's just an elite pass rusher. He's just a really good player... So, you know, I wouldn't be in the business of trading Micah Parsons like players. I mean, the whole reason you draft is to land guys like him."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bills, Eagles floated as trade destinations for Micah Parsons

As for which teams could target Micah Parsons, two analysts have each floated a pass-rush-needy team. Cover 1's Greg Tompsett suggested that the Buffalo Bills could be a fit, given that they were mediocre at pressuring quarterbacks in 2024. Their defensive unit, led by Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa, recorded just 39 sacks last season.

Ad

He shared this proposal on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Theoretically, the trade immediately solves multiple problems for both teams. The Cowboys would receive a proven 1,000-yard running back and a dynamic pass-catching tight end — both offensive weaknesses last season.

They would also acquire a first-round pick (No. 30 overall), which could be used on a pass rusher like James Pearce Jr., while their own first-rounder (No. 12 overall) could be spent on a guard to replace the recently retired Zack Martin.

Meanwhile, Aiden Kaiffman of Athlon Sports proposed that the Philadelphia Eagles make a blockbuster move for Parsons, a Pennsylvania native who was born in Harrisburg and played at Penn State. Kaiffman argued that adding Parsons to an already elite defense would cement Philadelphia’s dominance in the NFC.

Ad

"Imagine Parsons in midnight green, terrorizing opposing quarterbacks alongside Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith... The marketing opportunities alone would be enormous, but more importantly, Parsons would give the Eagles the kind of game-changing defender who could help them dominate the NFC for years to come."

The new league year begins March 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.