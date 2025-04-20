Jon Gruden resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach in 2021. Since then, he has not coached any team, but it is widely believed that Gruden will return to the NFL soon.

Former NFL scout John Middlekauff was recently asked by a fan whether Gruden would be considered for the Miami Dolphins' head coach position if Mike McDaniel gets fired.

Middlekauff discussed it on the "3 & Out" podcast. He mentioned that Stephen Ross, the Dolphins' owner, is quite likely to consider the Super Bowl-winning head coach.

"I think if and when they fire everybody in Miami, and I think this year has a chance to just be a train wreck, I mean a train wreck that you would have to imagine, he [Gruden] would be an option..."

"If you told me right now the Dolphins win five games and Stephen Ross fires everybody, give me your top three candidates that Stephen Ross would be going after, I would say (Bill) Belichick, Gruden, and Kirby Smart. Like, he's going to want a sexy name up there, so I'm in agreement there, I would say Gruden would be in the mix."

McDaniel became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022. Since then, the AFC East team has finished with these records in the three seasons:

2022: 9-8, lost in the Wild Card round

2023: 11-6, lost in the Wild Card round

2024: 8-9, missed the playoffs

The Dolphins under McDaniel have played exciting football at times, but they have consistently struggled in cold-weather games and are winless in the postseason.

Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding Tua Tagovailoa's long-term health is a significant concern. McDaniel played a crucial role in persuading the franchise to sign Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension last year.

If Miami fails to make a deep playoff run, McDaniel will likely be fired. Gruden could be brought in, but the new head coach will likely have to find a new quarterback as well.

The uncertainty surrounding Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill's future certainly doesn't help McDaniel, and it will be interesting to see how the Dolphins fare next season.

A look at Jon Gruden's career in the NFL

Gruden has worked as a head coach in the NFL for 15 seasons. He has had two stints with the Raiders and finished with a record of 60-57 over eight seasons, while being 2-3 in the postseason.

Gruden served as the head coach of the Buccaneers from 2002 through the 2008 NFL season. In his inaugural season with the franchise, he guided Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title. He continues to be widely respected by players across the league.

The 61-year-old head coach has been working with Barstool Sports since the last NFL season but is eager to return to the league. With head coaches like McDaniel, Brian Daboll and Shane Steichen on the hot seat, Gruden could potentially secure a job in the next head coaching cycle.

