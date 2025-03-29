  • home icon
Ex-NFL scout mocks Jerry Jones' Cowboys potentially trading for 49ers star Christian McCaffrey

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Mar 29, 2025 19:48 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys-Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Former NFL scout John Middlekauff does not believe the San Francisco 49ers should trade Christian McCaffrey. On Friday's episode of his podcast "3 and Out," Middlekauff discussed the possibility of San Francisco moving McCaffrey before the draft.

Middlekauff said,

"If someone offers you the 12th pick—can you trade him? The Cowboys to the 12th pick? Okay, I'll do that. Could you get, like, two twos? Yeah, think long and hard about it. No one's offering you any of this. It's like, "Yeah, hey, so-and-so team offered you a conditional fifth." It's like, yeah, I'll just keep McCaffrey—I’ve got to pay somebody." (12:33)
youtube-cover
While running back is certainly a position Dallas would like to get better at, it's unclear if the organization has any interest in bringing in McCaffrey. Despite his stardom, McCaffrey has struggled with injuries over the past several seasons.

With a pick as high as 12 in the draft, Dallas could select a capable starting running back of their own or even another complement for CeeDee Lamb at wide receiver.

How will the Dallas Cowboys use their 12th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft?

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Dallas had a disappointing season last year after quarterback Dak Prescott went down with an injury. The Cowboys finished third in the NFC East, resulting in missing the playoffs. One thing Dallas is lacking, however, is another prime offensive weapon to take the load off star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

With the 12th overall pick in the NFL draft, Dallas is in a great position to draft a competent receiver to play opposite Lamb. Of course, Dallas hasn't had a franchise running back since Ezekiel Elliott.

The draft class is rather deep at the running back position as well, leaving the possibility for Dallas to take the best tailback off the board, alleviating the workload off Prescott's arm throughout the season.

The 2025 NFL Draft goes down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, April 24.

The 2025 NFL Draft goes down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, April 24.

Edited by Ribin Peter
