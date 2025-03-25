Ex-NFL scout reveals whether Deion Sanders will take NFL job amidst Shedeur Sanders' draft buzz

Deion Sanders is hailed as one of the greatest players in NFL history - a shutdown cornerback who could also excel in other roles like offense. As such, some are keen to see Deion follow his son Shedeur to the NFL as a coach, but at least one person is adamant in rejecting that notion.

The Hall of Famer has previously been linked to the Dallas Cowboys, where he played with owner/general manager Jerry Jones. The notions regained traction after Mike McCarthy's departure in January, but the organization instead promoted from within with erstwhile offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Former scout John Middlekauff is hoping that the rumors die permanently. Speaking on his 3-and-Out podcast on Monday, he said (begins at 01:14):

"I would say that Deion shot that down. I mean, Deion had talked with Jerry Jones, who he's known for 30 plus years. Deion says he has no desires to coach in the NFL. He does not want to do that."

He continued:

"I follow Colorado on social media and stuff. His impact, and the stuff he likes talking about is much closer to the Sabans. He played for Bobby Bowden. I envision him being a college head coach for a long time."

Mike Florio has doubts about Deion Sanders' draft request for son Shedeur

During last week's ProMat event in Chago, Deion Sanders made an appearance as a keynote speaker. But he made the most impact when he claimed that he hoped "New York" would draft his son Shedeur next month:

Many were dumbfounded at Deion Sanders' comments, seeing that the Giants, whom he was most likely referring to, had been linked to Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Joe Flacco (they would sign Jameis Winston two days after the event).

One of them was NBC Sports' Mike Florio, who questioned their veracity:

“There’s no way to confirm Deion said it, no video that he said it. There’s only a claim from someone who was attending the conference and claims he heard Deion say it... Hopefully, Deion will be asked about it the next time he meets with reporters. And, even more hopefully, we’ll get clarification on which New York team he was referring to.”

The 2025 Draft will be held at Green Bay's Lambeau Field from April 24 to 26.

