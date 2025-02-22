Ex-NFL scout urges teams to grill Shedeur Sanders at combine over infamous college incident

The NFL Combine is a time when teams get to interview incoming draftees and this year, one of the more intriguing players will be Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. While he had an outstanding season, there are still some questions that need to be asked before the actual draft.

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly wrote on social media that teams need to ask Shedeur Sanders about the time last season when he pushed a referee during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Sanders was not ejected nor penalized for the incident and it seemingly never happened again during the 2024 college football season. The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine begins on Thursday, Feb. 27 and will last through till Sunday, March 2, inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Shedeur Sanders finished the 2024 college football season completing 353-of-477 (74.0%) of his passes for 4,134 yards with 37 passing touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Will Shedeur Sanders be throwing at the NFL Combine?

It is still not clear if Shedeur Sanders will be throwing at the 2025 NFL Combine as he has not publicly announced it either way. It is common for some of the top quarterback prospects to skip on the throwing portion of the NFL Combine as they believe there is only harm that can be done to their game.

Even in the 2025 NFL draft class, Miami quarterback Cam Ward has announced he will not be throwing, which could help Sanders come to a decision.

Whatever he does decide, Sanders will still be down in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine and answer questions in interviews with teams that can draft him.

He discussed this during the Shrine Bowl, a game which Sanders did not play but was on the sidelines for.

"I like that I'm able to get in the forefront of everything and they're able to understand me and ask me whatever questions they want. I'm not ducking. I ain't hiding. I'm right here, live in the flesh and able to answer whatever questions are out there." h/t On3

It will be interesting to see what Shedeur Sanders decides to do with the 2025 NFL Combine.

