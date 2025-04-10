Robert Griffin III, aka RGIII, is usually not one to talk about basketball players. But when he does, it is usually because something big has happened. And Wednesday was one of those times.

NBA superstar LeBron James made history by becoming the first male athlete to have his own Barbie (or in his case, Ken doll). The former Washington quarterback could not hide his excitement, taking to his social media account to write:

"They did it. We have a LeKen Barbie Doll."

Instead of wearing his basketball jersey, "LeKen" James is wearing a varsity jacket that has his initials and number (23). He's also wearing plaid pants and has accessories like a cap, headphones and glasses.

The dolls are being made in partnership with the 21-time All-Star's eponymous Family Foundation. James himself expressed gratitude at the release of the line, calling it "an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models":

"As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication. Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor."

RGIII defends "battle-tested" 2025 QB Draft class

Back in the 2024 draft, the world stood in awe as six quarterbacks went off the board in the first round: Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., JJ McCarthy, and Bo Nix.

But for 2025, there is a clear hierarchy that has drawn skepticism from analysts: Cam Ward, then Shedeur Sanders, then everybody else.

RGIII, however, is refusing to stick to that notion. Speaking on his Outta Pocket podcast with wife Grete on Monday, he praised the 2025 class as "the most battle-tested ever":

"Shedeur Sanders turned around two college programs, Jackson State and Colorado, with six different offensive coordinators. Cam Ward turned around two programs and excelled at three after being a no-star recruit coming out of high school."

Then there was Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart, who led the Rebels to consecutive double-digit wins in consecutive seasons, including the first-ever 11-win campaign; Alabama's Jalen Milroe, who rebounded from a midseason benching; and Ohio State's Will Howard, who won the national title after transferring from Kansas State.

Even the lesser-known ones like Notre Dame's Riley Leonard, Syracuse's Kyle McCord, and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel got mentioned after proving their adaptability with multiple programs.

