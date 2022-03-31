"He had nothing to do with it"- Former NFL star doesn't believe Tom Brady forced Bruce Arians out

Did Tom Brady push Bruce Arians out as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach? A former NFL star and NFL analyst said no.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, Tedy Bruschi said that the quarterback had nothing to do with Arians stepping down as head coach:

"My sense would be that Tom Brady didn't have anything to do with this. I just don't think Bruce Arians or Jason Licht or anyone in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization will get pushed around by Tom Brady quite truthfully. Now, Tom Brady did have to get used to how it was there in Tampa Bay.”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter A message on Instagram from Tom Brady to Bruce Arians: A message on Instagram from Tom Brady to Bruce Arians: https://t.co/3WY2RUSyrY

Bruschi concluded his statement by saying he understands the reports, but that the retirement was genuine and there was no ultimatum for his return in exchange for Arians retiring. Bruschi said:

“Okay. I realize all the reports. So, you know, there were things where Tom didn't like how things were being done there. But the retirement was real, I believe. I don't think Tom Brady had any type of ultimatum to put on this organization to say it Bruce Arians is out I'm coming back. It just doesn't work that way with Tom, I don't believe it would be done that way."

The report alluded to by Bruschi was that the three-time league MVP forced the 69-year-old head coach to transition from the sidelines to Tampa Bay’s front office. His successor will be defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Sara Walsh @Sara_Walsh #gobucs Crazy night, busy morning as @Buccaneers make the surprising announcement Bruce Arians is transitioning to a front office role and Todd Bowles takes over as head coach. #nflnetwork Crazy night, busy morning as @Buccaneers make the surprising announcement Bruce Arians is transitioning to a front office role and Todd Bowles takes over as head coach. #nflnetwork #gobucs https://t.co/WfRW2LrZ0w

Bruce Arians and Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

The 15-time Pro Bowl signal-caller joined Tampa Bay after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots in March 2020. Arians was entering his second year as the Buccaneers' head coach. In their first season together, they went 11 – 5, finishing second in the NFC South and making the playoffs.

After defeating the Green Bay Packers on the road in the NFC Championship game, Tampa Bay faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 at their home stadium.

In the end, the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs by a score of 31 – 9 as the quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl and Arians his first.

In the 2021 season, Tampa Bay made it to the NFC Divisional Round, losing to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 30 – 27. The head coach had a coaching record of 31 – 18 in his tenure with the team.

The Buccaneers will enter the 2022 season with a new head coach as they try to get back to the Super Bowl.

Edited by Adam Dickson

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Brady forced Arians to retire? Yes No 1 votes so far