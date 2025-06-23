Ex-NFL star Taylor Lewan trolls Joe Burrow after Bengals QB struggles to hit target with baseball

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is one of the best players in all of football. This past season, he led the National Football League in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43). However, it appears as though Burrow should stick to football and not consider changing his profession in favor of the sport of baseball.

On June 21, former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan posted a clip on the social media platform X of Burrow struggling to hit a target with a baseball. Although Burrow did miss the majority of the targets, he did appear to be throwing the ball the same way he would throw a football, something that caused him to overthrow the baseball and for it to trail right almost every time.

Lewan kept his comments short and sweet, thanking Burrow for struggling in the competition.

"Thank you Joe Burrow, thank you." Lewan starkly said on social media.

Why did Taylor Lewan roast Joe Burrow's baseball throwing skills?

Lewan's roast of Burrow's baseball skills comes after the former Titans player struggled to throw off the mound prior to the start of a St. Louis Cardinals game on June 5.

According to Sportskeeda NFL analyst Orlando Silva, Lewan threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Cardinals game, and threw the ball far left and nowhere near home plate. The ball was not caught by the catcher and instead went in the direction of various media members who were capturing the moment.

"Currently at the @Cardinals game, and there’s something I need to get ahead of. A video will be surfacing of me throwing a pitch from the mound. Let’s just say… the haters are going to have an absolute field day. It is a beautiful stadium tho." Lewan said.

The video of the first pitch was uploaded by the 'Bussin' With the Boys' X profile and can be seen below.

As a result, it is clear that Lewan is jokingly grateful for Burrow's struggles at the baseball event this week and hopes that the viral moment deflects some of the criticism and jokes coming his way.

