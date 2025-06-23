  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Playoffs
  • Ex-NFL star Taylor Lewan trolls Joe Burrow after Bengals QB struggles to hit target with baseball

Ex-NFL star Taylor Lewan trolls Joe Burrow after Bengals QB struggles to hit target with baseball

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jun 23, 2025 17:29 GMT
Ex-NFL star Taylor Lewan trolls Joe Burrow after Bengals QB struggles to hit target with baseball [Source: Imagn]
Ex-NFL star Taylor Lewan trolls Joe Burrow after Bengals QB struggles to hit target with baseball [Source: Imagn]

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is one of the best players in all of football. This past season, he led the National Football League in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43). However, it appears as though Burrow should stick to football and not consider changing his profession in favor of the sport of baseball.

On June 21, former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan posted a clip on the social media platform X of Burrow struggling to hit a target with a baseball. Although Burrow did miss the majority of the targets, he did appear to be throwing the ball the same way he would throw a football, something that caused him to overthrow the baseball and for it to trail right almost every time.

Lewan kept his comments short and sweet, thanking Burrow for struggling in the competition.

also-read-trending Trending
"Thank you Joe Burrow, thank you." Lewan starkly said on social media.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Why did Taylor Lewan roast Joe Burrow's baseball throwing skills?

Lewan's roast of Burrow's baseball skills comes after the former Titans player struggled to throw off the mound prior to the start of a St. Louis Cardinals game on June 5.

According to Sportskeeda NFL analyst Orlando Silva, Lewan threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Cardinals game, and threw the ball far left and nowhere near home plate. The ball was not caught by the catcher and instead went in the direction of various media members who were capturing the moment.

"Currently at the @Cardinals game, and there’s something I need to get ahead of. A video will be surfacing of me throwing a pitch from the mound. Let’s just say… the haters are going to have an absolute field day. It is a beautiful stadium tho." Lewan said.

The video of the first pitch was uploaded by the 'Bussin' With the Boys' X profile and can be seen below.

As a result, it is clear that Lewan is jokingly grateful for Burrow's struggles at the baseball event this week and hopes that the viral moment deflects some of the criticism and jokes coming his way.

About the author
Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications