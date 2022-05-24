Ex-NFL star set to win Republican nomination admits to threatening to kill his wife at gun point

Ex-NFL star Herschel Walker is used to life in the public eye. When you're used to making a living running the ball for "America's Team" the Dallas Cowboys, it comes with the territory. During his NFL career, he recorded 4,859 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

That was over 20 years ago, so the former Heisman trophy winner probably thought his days of having every aspect of his current and past life examined with a fine toothcomb were over.

That was before he entered the field of US politics. he is now finding out first hand that life in the US political sphere makes playing in the NFL feel like living off the grid.

He recently jumped straight into the middle of the highly contentious "Roe vs. Wade" debate currently dividing the country, making some highly controversial comments about abortion. Just days afterwards, Walker found himself having to answer some serious questions about his past.

No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen @NoLieWithBTC MORE: Herschel Walker doesn’t deny that he held a gun to his ex-wife’s head and threatened to “blow her brains out.” He just says he doesn’t remember because he has a mental illness which includes multiple personalities.



Allegations against former NFL RB Herschel Walker

It is alleged that he previously held a gun to his ex-wife's head and threatened to "blow her brains out". The incident was cited when his ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, filed for divorce in 2002. She also accused Walker of "physically abusive and extremely threatening behavior" involving knives and guns.

He was later subject to a restraining order and temporary gun ban after Grossman's sister provided a sworn affidavit confirming that the former 2 x pro-bowler did make threats to kill Grossman and her new partner.

He has refused to deny the accusations but has instead offered some mitigating circumstances. He stated that he suffers from a mental health condition called dissociative identity disorder, a condition that was formerly labeled as a split personality.

For Walker, who is expected to win the Republican nomination for the Georgia senate race tomorrow, this is not the only time that disturbing allegations relating to his personal life have surfaced during his campaign.

The former Georgia Bulldog has also had to answer questions relating to previous business dealings and charity work. Walker has been accused of overstating his role with a veterans program, taking advantage of them for his own gain, and defrauding the government.

Brian Slodysko @BrianSlodysko NEW: ⁦ @HerschelWalker says he created the mental health program Patriot Support.⁩ But an @AP review reveals a celebrity spokesman who overstated his role in a program that allegedly preyed upon veterans and service members while defrauding the gov’t apnews.com/article/bb1ef7… NEW: ⁦@HerschelWalker says he created the mental health program Patriot Support.⁩ But an @AP review reveals a celebrity spokesman who overstated his role in a program that allegedly preyed upon veterans and service members while defrauding the gov’t apnews.com/article/bb1ef7…

He also has a string of previous business failings. This landed the former NFL running back in legal trouble, where again his honesty and trustworthiness were questioned.

These red flags don't appear to have affected his popularity with Republican voters, and if Walker does make it to the Senate, it will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure.

