NFL fans know former running back Warrick Dunn for his abilities on the football field. But, it's the story of his life before he became a well-known NFL player that has led him to the journey that he is on.

His mother, Betty Smothers, was a corporal for the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In 1993, just days after the running back turned 18, his mother was shot and killed while working an off-duty security job and escorting a grocery store manager to the bank for a night deposit.

After his mother's passing and despite being just a high school senior himself, Dunn went on to be the parental figure to his four younger siblings. His motivation to succeed at Florida State University included raising his siblings and honoring his mother.

Speaking in 2018, before a death row appeal of one of the convicted gunmen, Dunn said:

"Mr. Broadway's future lies in the hands of the court so I leave it there. He no longer has the power of over me or my family. I took back that power when I forgave him and Kevan Brumfield years ago."

“Many days I think of my mom and the loss our family has endured. No amount of ill feelings will ever return my mom to us and no amount of appeals will ever change the facts," he said. "I am sorry that it ever happened because the pain it caused can never be justified."

Speaking at the Musial Awards, Warren Dunn said:

She was a mother of six, a caring person, a person that cared about the community. She was someone who always tried to help me to be a better person, challenge me to be better. She's someone I miss every day."

Warrick Dunn has given a lot to the community and he dedicates all of his work to his mother.

Dunn created a program called "Homes for the Holidays," which helps single parents obtain home ownership. Not only is the home built for the families, but all of the furniture and necessities that they need, including a lawn mower.

In 2002, he created his official foundation, Warrick Dunn Charities, that works in coalition with the "Homes for the Holidays" program. In the over 25 years since creating the program, the former NFL running back has helped over 150 families in Tampa Bay, Atlanta, Baton Rouge and Tallahassee.

How long did Warrick Dunn play in the NFL?

Warrick Dunn went to Florida State University on a football scholarship but also competed for the university's track and field team as well. After four years at Florida State, he declared for the NFL draft.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected the running back with the 12th overall pick in the 1997 NFL draft.

In his rookie season, Warrick Dunn rushed for 978 yards and four touchdowns and earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

In his second campaign, his production increased as he rushed for over 1,000 yards. In his first four seasons with the Buccaneers, Dunn was named to the NFL Pro Bowl twice (1997 and 2000).

Dunn then became a free agent and signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2001. He played with the Falcons for six seasons and eclipsed the 1,000 yard rushing mark three times.

In 2008, he re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played another season with the team.

After 12 NFL campaigns, Dunn retired from the NFL. At the time he ranked 14th on the list for most all-purpose yards with 15,306 total yards.

