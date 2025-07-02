Ex-NFL tight end makes bold call for Steelers after major offseason moves with Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made some big moves this offseason. They signed veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal. The team also acquired stars like DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey. However, an ex-NFL tight end believes that the Steelers are not done yet.

Former Steelers star Dorin Dickerson made a bold prediction about the AFC North side on X (formerly Twitter).

"Almost pretty sure the Steelers aren’t done … more to come," he wrote.

The Steelers have already built a star-studded lineup. Aaron Rodgers is expected to lead the charge as the team's starting quarterback, and he has Ben Skowronek, DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith and more as his targets. Pittsburgh has a pretty explosive offense that makes them a solid contender for the Super Bowl next season.

Their backfield is also stacked with cornerbacks like Jalen Ramsey, James Pierre, Darius Slay and more, ready to stop the opponent's offense.

Aaron Rodgers building chemistry with Steelers teammate

It seems like the four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is settling in well in Pittsburgh. The veteran was spotted playing basketball with his new teammate and Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek.

Skowronek uploaded a video of the two scoring some hoops on Instagram. The young star seems to have impressed Rodgers. He made an incredible dunk, and A-Rod thought it was cool:

"I did not expect that," Rodgers said.

Check out the video below:

Skowronek also signed a new contract with the Steelers this offseason. Last year, the receiver had a forgettable season. He played 10 games and scored no touchdowns. He made only five receptions for 69 yards. He will look to improve his stats this time around, and Rodgers might just be the key to his success.

It'll be interesting to see how far the Steelers go next season and if they make any more additions to the locker room before the 2025 campaign officially kicks off.

