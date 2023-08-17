Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown teases new music production after successful release of first album ‘Paradigm’

Antonio Brown started multiple ventures after his abrupt retirement from the National Football League. He became the owner of the National Arena League team Albany Empire, but his tenure has been marred by controversy.

He also recorded and launched his debut hip-hop album “Paradigm” in April last year. Brown collaborated with Young Thug, DaBaby, Blue Monae, French Montana, Jacquees, and Keyshia Cole. He also dropped some lines about his sudden exit from the league. A year later, he might be working on new music.

Is Antonio Brown working on a fresh music project?

The five-time All-Pro wide receiver re-shared Hits Only Music CEO Reazy Renegade’s Instagram post of him being in the recording studio. The short video had no sound, giving no hints about what Antonio Brwon was rapping about.

However, Renegade captioned the post with:

“@ab In here snappin we back! #renegade”

It was not the first time the 12-year NFL veteran released hip-hop music. He began producing rap songs under his initials, AB, in 2020 with his album “Himmothy.” Two years later, he released “Pit Not The Palace” after walking out during their Week 17 game against the New York Jets. He also wrote a song that references former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck.

The seven-time Pro Bowler also appeared in the music video for Drake’s “God’s Plan.” Brown’s connections in the hip-hop world are solid, as he also works as the president of Kanye West’s sports fashion line under Donda Sports.

Record sales figures for Paradigm are unknown. But on Brown’s Spotify page, Whole Lotta Money got the most hits with 1.385 million, while Pit In the Palace is at 1.34 million.

Antonio Brown continues to be a controversial figure

The issues with Antonio Brown didn’t stop even after leaving the game as a player. Controversies like delayed salaries and kicking out players from hotel rooms surfaced during his time as Albany Empire owner. He also said he would suit up in a game but did not pull through.

Worst yet, the National Arena League terminated the Empire’s membership for failing to pay the money owed by the team to the league. Aside from failing to pay one-seventh of the league’s operating budget twice, he was also hit with a $1,000 fine for disparaging comments.

Shuki International sued the former Pittsburgh Steelers standout for failing to pay for custom-made jewelry worth $1.1 million. Brown is going through these financial issues despite earning an estimated $80.7 million from his playing days, per Spotrac.

Aside from the Steelers, Antonio Brown also suited up for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished his career with 928 receptions, 12,291 receiving yards, and 83 touchdowns.