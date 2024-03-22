Brandon Aiyuk is in a difficult situation with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2024 NFL offseason. He has increased his yardage output in one of his four seasons, totaling 25 touchdowns. The issue is that he is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Most star players prefer not to play out the final year of their contract and instead prefer the security of a long-term deal. It doesn't appear that Aiyuk will get one from the 49ers right now, which has resulted in rumors that he could be traded to a new team.

Former wide receiver DeSean Jackson recently appeared on the "Up & Adams" show, where he discussed this developing situation. He seems to think that the best option for Aiyuk is to pursue a trade to a team that will give him a contract extension this year.

"It's going to be hard for him to stay in San Francisco with him going on his fifth year," Jackson explained. "I don't think they'll be able to get a deal done ... Let that man be free and go get a deal somewhere else. In your fifth year, you're already supposed to get that extension, so I don't think he wants to go another season to wait to go secure his bag."

Host Kay Adams then suggested that Aiyuk should potentially go to the Pittsburgh Steelers. She asked Jackson for his thoughts on this trade rumor.

"If it's a fit ... I definitely like that," Jackson responded.

The San Francisco 49ers are in a tough spot about the salary cap after signing several other of their superstars to significant contract extensions. Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Nick Bosa and Christian McCaffrey are among them.

They cannot afford another massive contract against the salary cap, which has fueled Brandon Aiyuk's trade rumors. While several teams could be interested, the Pittsburgh Steelers make sense as one of his ideal landing spots.

Brandon Aiyuk is an ideal fit for the Steelers

Brandon Aiyuk

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been aggressive during the 2024 NFL offseason in making significant changes to their roster. Most notably, they moved on from Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph to replace them with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. This will theoretically boost their offense, but they need a wide receiver to complete the transformation.

Diontae Johnson has been the Steelers' leading receiver, but he was recently traded to the Carolina Panthers. They now need another option to line up opposite George Pickens. Aiyuk is an ideal candidate to do so, especially considering he has recorded 2,357 receiving yards across the past two years.