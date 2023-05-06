Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson showered praise on Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt’s thriftiness. The four-time All-Pro said, when he quoted a Twitter account that had an interesting story about Vanderbilt returning clothes after using them briefly:

“I love a financially conscious king, i return mine too”

Vanderbilt was being called out for returning clothes after taking pictures while wearing them. The former Kentucky standout posted the photos on Instagram.

The complaint, possibly coming from the owner of the store where Vanderbilt bought the clothes, reads:

“Nice guy. But… bought 2k worth of clothes Monday. This outfit specially. Wore it to tunnel and post game Tuesday, then returned it yesterday. I wasn’t at the store and someone took the return. Lord knows why… Obviously used clothing. Man if I didn’t have a reason to hate the Lakers and root for home turn, now I have.”

The Lakers are competing in a Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors. The teams have split the first two games. Vanderbilt had eight points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in their Game 1 victory. He followed it up with six points and six rebounds in Game 2.

Vanderbilt joined the Lakers midway into the 2022-23 NBA season via a three-team, eight-player trade. The Utah Jazz sent him and Malik Beasley to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Lakers sent Russell Westbrook, two other players, and their 2027 first-round pick to Utah. The Minnesota Timberwolves also got Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Mike Conley from the Jazz.

Spotrac reveals that Vanderbilt earned $12.3 million in five NBA seasons. He is currently under a three-year, $13.12 million deal he signed with the Timberwolves in 2021.

The Orlando Magic selected him in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, but he got traded to the Denver Nuggets. He played two seasons in Denver before getting traded to the Timberwolves.

How much did Chad Johnson earn during his NFL career?

Chad Johnson

Spotrac states that Chad Johnson earned over $48 million in 11 NFL seasons. The six-time Pro Bowler earned $21.3 million in base salaries, $18.1 million in signing bonuses, and $7 million in option bonuses. He also took home $1.525 million in workout bonuses, $450,000 in roster bonuses, and $350,000 in incentives.

Chad Johnson signed a four-year, $3 million entry-level deal after the Cincinnati Bengals drafted him in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. After which, he agreed to a five-year, $27 million contract extension, including a $7 million signing bonus.

He then signed the dotted line on a five-year, $35 million contract during the 2006 offseason. Finally, he agreed to a three-year, $11.9 million deal with the New England Patriots in 2011. That year turned out to be his final NFL season.

Chad Johnson finished his NFL career with 766 receptions for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns.

