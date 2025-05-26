Ex-NFL WR makes feelings clear on Jaxson Dart’s starting timeline for Giants

Former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas believes the New York Giants should wait until Week 5 before handing rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart his first NFL start. Douglas sees the Saints' matchup as the perfect launching pad for the former Ole Miss signal-caller.

Douglas spent eight seasons in the NFL, playing for the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.

He shared his opinion during ESPN's "Get Up" on Monday. Host Mike Greenberg asked the panelists when they expected Dart to take over starting duties from veteran Russell Wilson, to which Douglas replied (9:11):

"I'm going to go the first weekend in October, they're going down to New Orleans to play the Saints, and he's probably going to be facing another rookie quarterback in Tyler Shug.

"You don't want to start in the first four weeks. They play the Dallas Cowboys, they play the Kansas City Chiefs, they play the Commanders, and also the Los Angeles Chargers. Let his first start come when they go down to New Orleans."

Douglas highlighted the tough opening schedule that awaits Big Blue. The Giants face three playoff contenders and a division rival during their first month. This gauntlet could derail any rookie's confidence before his career truly begins.

Giants' Jaxson Dart timeline could hinge on Brian Daboll's job security

NFL: New York Giants Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The timing of Jaxson Dart's promotion might depend on more than just his readiness. Head coach Brian Daboll enters the season under significant pressure after posting a combined 9-25 record over the past two seasons.

NFL insider Connor Hughes suggested Daboll might accelerate Dart's timeline if his job comes under scrutiny. Hughes wrote that he could see Daboll going to Dart even earlier than Week 10 if he feels his job is on the line.

Hughes originally projected Week 10 against the Bears as Dart's earliest possible debut. However, he noted that Week 15 game versus Washington represents where the Giants hope they can reach with Wilson still under center.

Wilson's track record suggests he could buy time for Dart's development. The veteran quarterback won six of his first seven starts with Pittsburgh last season before hitting a rough patch. If Wilson replicates that early success in New York, Jaxson Dart might remain on the sidelines through November.

Wilson signed a one-year deal as the bridge starter, while Jameis Winston received a two-year contract to serve as backup. This setup theoretically gives Jaxson Dart time to adjust without rushing his development.

Jaxson Dart has embraced his role as a backup while staying ready for opportunity. At rookie minicamp, he emphasized his commitment to team success regardless of his position on the depth chart.

