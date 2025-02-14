Ex-NFL WR urges Kellen Moore to replace $150,000,000 QB with Aaron Rodgers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on his way out of the New York Jets and will be in the market to sign with a new team if he wishes to continue his NFL career. As the speculation concerning Rodgers' future continues to make headlines, former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress shared his take on the situation during Friday's episode of FS1's "Breakfast Ball."

Burress believes Rodgers is still one of the top 15 quarterbacks in the NFL. He thinks newly hired New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore should be interested in adding Rodgers to his team.

"Kelly Moore, having been a quarterback in this league, knowing what it takes to win football, especially in a division which is probably the worst division in all of football, the NFC South," Burress said.

"I believe that Aaron Rodgers can go into this New Orleans Saints team at least win eight or nine football games ... He's smart. He's as smart as anybody that's ever played the game quarterback position. But you got to be in the right situation. You got to be in a situation, in my mind, where you can go in and win."

If Kellen Moore and the Saints turned to Rodgers that would mean they will officially move on from Derek Carr, who signed a four-year deal worth $150 million in 2023.

Jets met with Aaron Rodgers last week to inform him of decision

On Thursday, the Jets released a statement on X, stating that the organization met with Aaron Rodgers last week to inform him of their decision to move on.

“Last week me met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," a joint statement from new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey said.

"It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

The quarterback has yet to state his intentions about his NFL career now that he is no longer with the Jets.

