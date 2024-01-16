Ex-NFL WR warns DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney to leave town with trade request as Bears interview Lamar Jackson’s former OC

The Chicago Bears are at a crossroads. They face an extremely difficult decision over the number one pick and what they should do. They also need a new offensive coordinator, which could be a huge factor in what they decide and how it pans out ultimately.

After a tough run, they fired Luke Getsy and will look to bring in someone new under Matt Eberflus. The first candidate they're looking into is former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Roman worked with the Lamar Jackson Ravens, and those teams didn't get a lot of passing success with the wide receivers. This has Dez Bryant, who played with Baltimore under Roman, concerned for the pass catchers in Chicago.

Bryant wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Every WR on the offense better ask for a trade. I warned you."

The former Dallas Cowboys standout believes DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and company should demand a trade, otherwise they're going to have little success and a lot of frustration.

Roman excelled in the run game and in turning unheralded backs into stars, but the passing side of the offense suffered as a result. With the Bears contemplating whether or not to draft a quarterback or keep Justin Fields, the offensive coordinator is an important decision.

What should the Bears do?

The Bears have to nail the offensive coordinator hire first and foremost. Dez Bryant thinks that means avoiding Greg Roman, but they have to land the right guy. Whether it's Justin Fields, Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, the QB they have in 2024 needs to have good coaching.

Aside from that, they face a conundrum. They could use their assets to build out an offense for Fields and trade the number one pick for an absolute haul. They could also use it to take Maye or Williams and trade Fields for some draft capital as well.

This is ultimately a good problem to have. In one scenario, they have ample assets to draft an elite offense that Fields can succeed in. In the other scenario, Chicago resets the rookie clock with a prospect who many believe will be much better than Fields ever could be.