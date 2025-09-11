Ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy opens up about Micah Parsons' immediate impact on Green Bay's defense

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has expressed his view on Micah Parsons’ impact on the Packers’ defense. McCarthy’s impression of the 26-year-old defensive end came from his debut for the Packers in their season opener against the Detroit Lions.The former coach spoke on the Pat McAfee show on Thursday, analyzing the impact of the former Dallas Cowboys standout. He said:“Micah has an effect. I mean, the defensive backs are going to, are definitely going to benefit from it in the defensive pass… I was very impressed with the Packers. I thought they played at a really high level from the start of the game all the way through, and I was very impressed with their defensive front.”Micah Parsons was acquired by the Packers in a massive trade with the Cowboys shortly before the season started. In exchange for Parsons, the Cowboys got two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.The Packers signed Parsons on a deal that pays him more annually on average than any non-quarterback in NFL history. The four-year deal is worth $188 million, with $136 million guaranteed.The Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, hailed the trade as a “good trade” during an appearance on “Good Morning America” in early September. He said:“We have two kinds of capital or currency in the NFL. One of them is draft picks, and the other is the financial, because every team is limited to the same amount of resources to spend. Having said that, Micah enabled us to have four, possibly as many as six players, for the future. That’s a good trade when you need numbers - I’ll take the numbers every time.”Jerry Jones’ take on Micah Parsons’ Packers debutJones also had nice things to say about Micah Parsons’ Packers debut, despite the contract dispute that set the tone for his exit from Dallas. The billionaire said on Tuesday while appearing on “105.3 The Fan”:“Not one thing unexpected for me. From what I saw of him, I thought he was able to get in there and play without having any influence from his back. I say that with a straight face, I do. Having said that, I wish him well.”The Packers beat the Detroit Lions 27-13 to start their season, with Parsons contributing three pressures and a sack in 29 snaps. He will be looking to make more impact as the Packers face the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.