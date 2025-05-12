Ex-Packers QB boldly claims Luther Burden III will be Ben Johnson's new Amon-Ra St. Brown at Bears

  • home icon
By Joshua Gillesby
Modified May 12, 2025 15:09 GMT
Former Green Bay Packers QB Kurt Benkert believes that the Chicago Bears and head coach Ben Johnson have found an elite wide receiver in Luther Burden III.

On Sunday, the Bears released a video on X, one that showed Burden running a sharp route and catching the football before continuing to run upfield. In response to this video, Benkert outlined how he thought that Burden had a similar style to Detroit Lions superstar wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

"Luther Burden III will be Ben Johnson’s Amon-Ra, just watch." Benkert said.
It is high praise for Burden this early in his NFL career as St. Brown has become one of the very best receivers in the entire league over the past few seasons. St. Brown's last three seasons have seen him have over 105 receptions, over 1,150 receiving yards, and six or more touchdowns each season.

Last season, he had 115 receptions for 1,263 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. Like St. Brown, Burden is primarily a slot receiver known for his elite route running abilities and his talent in creating after the catch.

At Missouri in 2024, Burden had 61 receptions for 676 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also added 115 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in a rushing capacity for the Tigers. Due to this strong campaign, Burden was selected in the second round, No. 39 overall by the Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft earlier this year.

Chicago Bears 2025 Outlook

The Bears offensive unit is definitely one to watch heading into the 2025 season, specifically at wide receiver. With the addition of Burden, the Bears wide receiver room now features elite slot and outside receivers to help out QB Caleb Williams. Burden is a strong slot option, while DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are extremely talented receivers on the outside as well.

With Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland also on the offense as the tight end options, the Bears have one of the more interesting and talented offensive units heading into the 2025 campaign.

Only time will tell whether he performs like St. Brown in the NFL, however, it is clear that fans and analysts alike are excited to see what Burden can bring to the Chicago Bears in 2025.

