Ex-Packers QB claims Luther Burden III is "Zay Flowers with DJ Moore’s size"

Luther Burden III had a strong three-year career with the Missouri Tigers. The five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class recorded 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns on 192 receptions. He added 234 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries and 23 punt attempts for 252 yards and one touchdown.

Kurt Benkert recently praised the wide receiver, saying that an NFL offense can run through him. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback tweeted on X on Monday:

"Luther Burden III is going to be a PROBLEM in the league. He’s more than a gadget, and an entire NFL offense could run through him easily. Just get him the ball. He’s Zay Flowers with DJ Moore’s size. Back shoulder, over the top, in space, it doesn’t matter. 📈"

Burden earned first-team All-SEC honors in each of the past two seasons; however, his production dipped in his final year at Missouri. After recording 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns on 86 receptions in 2023, he caught 61 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns last year.

The Tigers star has widely been projected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. While some have claimed that his draft stock is slipping, Burden figures to hear his name called sooner than later as there are several teams with a glaring need at wide receiver.

Luther Burden III receives praise ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Luther Burden III has been among the more polarizing players in the 2025 NFL draft class as some pundits have him landing in the first half of the first round, while others have him falling to the early second round.

Burden recently received praise from David J. Gautieri of Guru Fantasy World, who sarcastically tweeted:

"Hard to like Luther Burden III. All he did was come into the NCAA as a 5-star Recruit (#1 WR in his class), post 1,200+ yards (3.00+ YPRR, 90.0+ PFF Grade) as a sophomore, lead NCAA WR’s in broken tackles (30) as a Junior, catch over 50% of his contested-targets as a starter, declare-early, run a 4.41 (at 6’0”/206)… You know, lots of unimpressive things."

Burden has been mocked as high as the 10th pick, which is held by the Chicago Bears. The more likely landing range for him appears to be in the late-teens to mid-20s range as there are several teams in need of a wide receiver.

