Ex-Packers QB Kurt Benkert pours cold water on Aaron Rodgers’ move to Steelers after George Pickens-Cowboys trade

Aaron Rodgers is still taking his time in committing to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert has suggested that Rodgers might not join Mike Tomlin's team this offseason.

"I don’t think Aaron Rodgers is going to Pittsburgh," Benkert tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Benkert's tweet came soon after the Steelers traded wideout George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys will send a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to Pittsburgh, while the Steelers will also include a 2027 sixth-round pick in sending Pickens to Dallas.

Pickens was expected to serve as a key offensive weapon for Rodgers at Pittsburgh. Instead, the wideout is expected to combine with QB Dak Prescott in Dallas next season.

Moreover, the Steelers also made a big decision by releasing star running back Najee Harris in the offseason. It remains to be seen whether losing top offensive players could impact Rodgers' decision to sign for Pittsburgh.

Benkert went undrafted in 2018, but was later signed by the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent. He spent three seasons with the franchise before signing with the Packers in 2021.

During his lone season in Green Bay, Benkert served as the backup to Rodgers.

Steelers insider Gerry Dulac suggests George Pickens' trade won't affect Aaron Rodgers' decision

Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

After George Pickens' trade to Dallas was confirmed, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac appeared on the "Dan Patrick Show" to suggest that the wideout's departure shouldn't affect Rodgers' decision.

"From their end, it doesn't have any impact at all on whether [Rodgers] signs with the team," Dulac said. "... Aaron Rodgers didn't get to where he is as a future Hall of Famer by being an undisciplined, fly by the seat of your pants quarterback, which is kind of the description you can apply to George Pickens. ... I don't know that it would have been a good mix here anyhow."

The Steelers reportedly offered Rodgers a contract on March 13, but the quarterback has still not confirmed whether he will return to the NFL for the 2025 season. Pittsburgh is still hopeful that the player will put pen to paper on the deal.

