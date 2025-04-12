  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ex-Packers QB proposes blockbuster Dak Prescott-T.J. Watt trade as Steelers star seeks contract extension

Ex-Packers QB proposes blockbuster Dak Prescott-T.J. Watt trade as Steelers star seeks contract extension

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 12, 2025 02:07 GMT
Ex-Packers QB proposes blockbuster Dak Prescott-T.J. Watt trade as Steelers star seeks contract extension (Image credit: Imagn)
Ex-Packers QB proposes blockbuster Dak Prescott-T.J. Watt trade as Steelers star seeks contract extension (Image credit: Imagn)

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert, who played briefly with the Green Bay Packers in 2021, suggested a blockbuster trade involving Dak Prescott and T.J. Watt.

Ad

On Thursday, Benkert broke down on X how this hypothetical move would help both teams, as they'd address two key issues.

"TJ Watt for Dak Prescott & a first round pick swap — who says no Steelers get a QB and avoid the contract + get pick #12 Cowboys get Pick #21 + Watt & get to be see what Milton can do. They’d have the best D line in the NFL and would give them an actual chance in the NFC East."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I actually think it gives upside to both teams situations mainly because they don’t have a chance at winning their division with their current circumstances roster build wise."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

T.J. Watt is entering the final year of his four-year, $112,011,000 deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. One would imagine a new contract would have been sealed by now, but the reality is different.

The Steelers are focused on Aaron Rodgers, who's been deciding on his future since the start of the 2025 free agency. Meanwhile, their top player's future is up in the air.

On the other end, the Dallas Cowboys made a bold move, trading for Joe Milton III with the New England Patriots. With Drake Maye poised to be their franchise quarterback, Milton wouldn't have many chances to shine in Foxborough.

Ad

Prescott is recovering from a season-ending hamstring injury, which could accelerate his decline. Having Milton on the roster is a solid backup plan for the NFC East.

Who would win a Dak Prescott-T.J. Watt trade?

This is an intriguing option for both teams, although unlikely at this point. The Dallas Cowboys have a young quarterback ready to take over from Dak Prescott, while the Steelers don't seem to be losing sleep over T.J. Watt's situation.

Ad

A hypothetical trade between these two squads would look like the Steelers won it at the beginning, since Prescott would connect with DK Metcalf and George Pickens, providing them an instant boost. However, over time, Watt and the Cowboys could emerge as the true winners of the deal.

Joe Milton III has a bright future, and Watt isn't slowing down. Pairing him up with Micah Parsons would be a nightmare for opponents. They should be more competitive than the Steelers in the long run, as long as Milton pans out just fine.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications