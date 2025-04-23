Ex-Packers QB urges Mike Vrabel to draft Ashton Jeanty and recreate $16,000,000 "formula" with Patriots

Ashton Jeanty is the consensus RB1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Boise State Broncos product had a phenomenal 2024 season and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting. Jeanty is now set to take his talents to the next level.

With the draft a day away, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert has an interesting landing spot for Jeanty. Benkert wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"I think the Patriots should take Jeanty @ #4 overall. He’s different. And I LOVE him in a backfield with Drake Maye. I was low on may last year but if he can cut out the turnovers I think this Patriots team is a wild card team. I also know their defense has a chance to be FOR REAL."

He continued:

"That’s a recipe for a young QB to no longer have to play hero ball to lead his team to wins. I love Jeanty at that spot better than any O lineman pick they’d get at 4. You’re also talking about a head coach who had Derrick Henry lead the way for his Titans team a couple years ago. It’s a formula that could work right now."

Benkert watched Derrick Henry thrive under Vrabel's guidance on the Tennessee Titans. Henry later signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024. He thrived in the Ravens' offense in the just-concluded 2024/25 campaign.

Benkert sees Jeanty as a player talented enough to recreate the $16 million formula in New England. Maye could use Jeanty as a safety blanket in his second year as the team's starting quarterback.

Jeanty is an explosive runner and a competent pass catcher. This combination, like Henry's with Lamar Jackson, could make the Patriots a dark horse threat in the AFC.

Ashton Jeanty's projected landing spots

Sports Illustrated and NFL.com project Ashton Jeanty joining the Las Vegas Raiders, while ESPN sees the Jacksonville Jaguars picking the Boise State legend. Both teams could use a game-changing running back for the 2025 season and beyond.

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled to replace Josh Jacobs' productivity in 2024. The franchise recorded the worst rushing offense in the league and was the only team to average below 90 rushing yards per game in 2024. Jeanty's elusiveness could be an asset to the team's rebuild.

The Jaguars could also use a fresh running back for coach Liam Coen. The franchise could deploy a two-back system with Jeanty and Travis Etienne Jr., and compete for a return to the playoffs.

