Ex-Packers WR anoints Daniel Jones as better QB than Cowboys’ Dak Prescott 

Is Daniel Jones a better quarterback than Dak Prescott? One former NFL standout seems to believe so. The NFC East rivals get compared to each other often, but the consensus is usually that Prescott is a better player. Not so in the eyes of ex-Green Bay Packers star Greg Jennings.

Jennings said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Daniel Jones at nine, Dak Prescott at ten, of course, Dak Prescott at ten. Again, when you evaluate these quarterbacks, look at the weapons surrounding Dak Prescott, look at the ability that he has around him that has improved what he is. If you take that away, is he even that? I don't know. Daniel Jones hasn't had anything since he entered into the National Football League and he's improved every single year. He won a postseason game last year and played a heck of a game."

Jones was drafted in 2019 as the sixth overall selection, a draft standing that many felt was too high. The Giants often did not give him many weapons to work with outside of Saquon Barkley. That's Jennings' main point.

Daniel Jones hasn't had as many good weapons

The Giants have not had Amari Cooper, Dalton Schultz, CeeDee Lamb and others that the Cowboys have given Dak Prescott. Daniel Jones has had to throw to Kenny Golloday, Darius Slayton and others.

Daniel Jones has Greg Jennings' praise

Jennings also believes that Jones is on a steady incline, which is hard to disagree with. He had a fantastic season under Brian Daboll in 2022, leading the Giants to the playoffs and upsetting the Minnesota Vikings in the process.

Now that he's signed to a lengthy and lucrative contract, Jones will have a lot of pressure. They've also added weapons to his offense to help him, so it's a good year for the former Duke quarterback to prove Jennings right or wrong.

Prescott is a fine quarterback, and a top 10 ranking from a former NFL player is nothing to sneeze at. However, Jennings believes Jones does more (or the same) with less, and would take him over Prescott at this stage.