Brock Purdy’s stellar rise from Mr. Irrelevant to San Francisco 49ers’ franchise quarterback has been one of the NFL’s biggest storylines in the last decade. But as rumors swirl about a reported $60 million extension, not everyone is convinced that locking in Purdy for the long term is the ideal move. Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings is one of them.

Speaking on First Things First with Nick Wright and Jennings cast doubt over the 49ers committing big money to Purdy, arguing that San Francisco might regret investing heavily in a quarterback who is yet to prove his mettle consistently.

“Will they regret it? I think they will, simply because of what we’re talking about right now,” Jennings said. “With Brock Purdy, the challenge is going to be what we saw this year can be what we will see moving forward.”

Jennings’ concerns stem from how Purdy performed in key moments, particularly in San Francisco’s playoff run two seasons ago. While he was efficient and limited turnovers, critics argue that his success was largely a product of an elite roster and coaching scheme.

“I didn’t think he played bad, but he clearly didn’t play good enough to where they were able to overcome some of those issues,” the ex-Packer added. “They’re not going to have all these guys moving forward once you decide to pay Brock Purdy. And even if you don’t decide to pay him, you’re still not going to have all these guys.”

Is Brock Purdy worth the gamble in 2025? 49ers face huge QB conundrum

The 49ers have built their success around a stacked lineup, including stars like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle. However, once Purdy secures a lucrative extension, San Francisco will have to make tough roster decisions, potentially losing key contributors.

The argument against paying Purdy a top-tier contract is that his effectiveness has largely come from being surrounded by an elite group of athletes, rather than elevating the team by himself.

Purdy’s contract negotiations have yet to begin in earnest, but 49ers owner Jed York has made it clear that the franchise sees him as their long-term answer.

“We’ll do everything we can to make that work,” York recently said.

Still, the question remains: Is Purdy truly capable of carrying an above-average offense on his shoulders? While some believe his poise, decision-making, and efficiency justify a major deal, skeptics argue he hasn't proven he can be a game-changer when circumstances aren’t ideal.

For now, the 49ers face a tough decision. Is Purdy worth a lucrative deal? Or will they find themselves in a financial bind, as Jennings warns?

One thing is for sure: San Francisco has a lot to think about before making Purdy one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

