Shedeur Sanders continues to be polarizing before the Draft, with experts praising his voluminous accuracy, toughness and confidence but also questioning his mobility, arm strength, pocket awareness and alleged sense of entitlement. And Greg Jennings is one of those detractors who sees one such problem.

On Monday's episode of FS1's First Things First, the former Green Bay Packers wide receiver identified said that pocket awareness as a possible area of concern and improvement for organizations wishing to draft the Colorado Buffaloes QB, despite the potential shown by his career 14,327 yards and 134 touchdowns:

"We get enamored with and excited about the dual-threat quarterback, and they very well may have the greatest upside. But the ones who come in and immediately make an impact are the ones that can stand and throw the ball in the pocket. ... He's definitely going to have to get rid of the ball. That's the one thing I would say watching him over and over again."

Jennings continued:

"You get frustrated with that, but you also understand that's just a part of who they are at quarterback. And so learning how to the offensive line better by being more of a checkdown guy, which he has shown - he can be that."

Giants will draft draft Shedeur Sanders despite Jameis Winston signing, says Chris Broussard

Shedeur Sanders faces a limited bevy of desirable landing spots. The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith, while the New York Giants signed Jameis Winston after talking with Russell Wilson, Aaron Rdgers and Joe Flacco.

Should the reports of his stock falling be construed as true, Shedeur Sanders may realistically find himself being a Steeler, given the franchise's simultaneous need for an immediately impactful quarterback.

In the same episode, Chris Broussard said that he foresaw Big Blue using the third overall pick on Deion Sanders' son anyway (0:45 in the video below):

“If I’m the Giants, I got Jameis. I’m drafting Shedeur. Jameis would be a great mentor, personality-wise, and if Shedeur’s not ready, he can play.”

Another person who foresees that happening is NJ.com's Darryl Slater, who calls Shedeur Sanders the team's "best realistic QB hope", given the quality of the players they may have:

"The Giants are not a lock to get Sanders at No. 3, but it’s certainly possible. Again, Winston and (Russell) Wilson are not particularly good players at this point in their careers. Obviously, Sanders — or any rookie quarterback — would face a steep learning curve with the Giants in 2025. But there would at least (maybe) be some hope for the future."

The 2025 Draft will be held from April 24 to 26.

