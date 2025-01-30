Ex-Packers WR throws shade at Josh Allen, defends Sean McDermott as fans call for Bills HC's firing

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s future is reportedly uncertain following the team's yet another gut-wrenching playoff exit this campaign. While a segment of the fanbase has called for his dismissal, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings has come forward to defend McDermott, placing the onus on quarterback Josh Allen instead for the team’s shortcomings.

During a recent segment on Fox’s First Things First, Jennings addressed the criticism directed at McDermott, emphasizing the coach’s capabilities and questioning the logic behind seeking a replacement.

“I trust him. He’s a really good coach. Who are you getting to replace him if you decide to move on from him?” he stated.

Jennings further outlined the need for elite quarterbacks to elevate their performance in critical moments, drawing a parallel to the successful head coach-quarterback partnership between Kansas City duo Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

“When I look at Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, as great of a coach as Andy Reid is, Patrick Mahomes has to make plays. He has to elevate his game. Josh Allen just hasn’t done that,” Jennings added.

Was Josh Allen to be blamed for Buffalo Bills’ AFCCG defeat?

Looking back at the narrow defeat, Jennings referenced a pivotal moment for the Bills against the Chiefs where Allen had an opportunity to lead a game-tying drive but fell short.

“That last drive, I’m not putting that on Sean McDermott… He’s [Josh Allen] had the ball in his hand… That’s on Josh. The play, when you look at it, he had an outlet. It was built in.”

Last week's AFC Championship game loss marked the fourth time in five seasons that Buffalo’s postseason aspirations were dashed by Kansas City. In the aftermath, a faction of the fanbase has voiced their desire for a coaching change, expressing frustration over the team’s inability to overcome this playoff hurdle.

However, support for McDermott remains strong within the organization. Franchise quarterback Allen has publicly endorsed his coach, expressing unwavering confidence in McDermott’s leadership.

“I’m just so proud of coach. I don’t know why he’s not recognized more in the awards stuff. That’s the cruddy thing about it. But time in and time out, he’s got us in position. We’re fighting to get over that hump, and he gives his life to this… He’s so committed to doing whatever it takes,” Allen said.

Since taking over in 2017, McDermott has led the Bills to a commendable 86-45 regular-season record. Despite a middling 7-7 postseason record, his tenure has been embellished by a consistent presence in the playoff and a resurgence of the franchise’s competitive stature.

The Bills face critical decisions regarding their leadership and roster composition in the offseason. While the sting of repeated playoff exits lingers, voices like Jennings emphasize the foundation and shared responsibility between coaching and player execution.

