Ex-Panthers WR Steve Smith Sr. preaches "positive self-talk" after being hit with lawsuit over alleged affair under ‘homewrecker law'

Former Carolina Panthers star, Steve Smith, is being sued by a man named Antonio Martinez. Martinez says Smith had an affair with his wife, Nicole, who is in the Baltimore Ravens marching band.

The lawsuit was filed in North Carolina under a rule called the "homewrecker law." This law lets someone sue another person for breaking up their marriage.

Amid this development, Steve posted a message on Instagram on Friday.

"F.E.A.R has two meanings. Forget Everything and Run. Or, Face Everything and Rise," the post read.

Additionally, the post's caption read:

"The conversations in our heads can help or hurt you! Positive self-talk is a real thing. Learning to get back to doing that more."

The hashtags which followed are "Let Them, "Let Me," "TGIF," and "Agent 89."

As per CBS Sports report, Antonio Martinez says his wife met Smith while filming of an episode of "The NFL's Most Interesting Jobs with Steve Smith." After that, they continued talking and sent sexual messages to each other. He also says she visited Smith in his hotel room during a Ravens playoff game.

In February, Martinez posted their private messages online, including a blurred picture of Smith. He also called Smith, who reportedly kept saying, "I'm sorry."

Martinez is asking for over $100,000. He also claims emotional harm and wants Smith to pay for legal costs.

Looking back, Steve Smith played as a wide receiver for 16 seasons, mostly with the Carolina Panthers and later with the Baltimore Ravens. On Jan. 2, 2017, Steve officially said he was retiring from the NFL.

After retiring, he joined NFL Network as a sports analyst and show host.

Off-field, Steve is married to Angie Smith. They have four children: together, Peyton, Baylee, Boston and Steve Jr.

Shannon Sharpe supported Steve Smith Sr. in alleged affair controversy

In February 2025, when the news about Steve Smith Sr.'s alleged affair first surfaced in the news, former NFL stars, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discussed the situation on their podcast "Nightcap."

They agreed the husband should be addressing the issue with his wife, and not Smith Sr.

“That's a situation you gotta tandem with your wife," Sharpe said. "She has the loyalty clause. She's the one that has an obligation to you. To you. You need to take that up with your wife. Smithy owes you no loyalty. He's under no obligation.”

Following which, Johnson added:

“I think the thing is what the gentleman was doing is that like, 'Okay, if I'm gonna get a divorce, I'm gonna try to mess your home up also.'”

The woman involved, Nicole Martinez later shared her side on Facebook. She admitted to cheating and said the man she cheated with was Steve Smith Sr.

Nicole included screenshots of their texts and said she had saved his contact under the number "3" to hide it.

Nicole said her husband had supported her through tough times, including after two arrests for domestic violence, and that she now regrets hurting him and their child. She also admitted she may have broken team rules by getting involved with Smith Sr. at the Ravens' facility.

