“Owes you no loyalty” - Shannon Sharpe takes Steve Smith Sr.’s side in latest controversy with NFL fan’s wife

Hall of Famer tight end and NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe is firmly on Steve Smith Sr.’s side in his latest controversy. Smith Sr. was accused of having an affair with a woman after the woman’s husband recorded himself calling Smith Sr.

However, Sharpe sided with his fellow NFL alum Smith Sr., whom he has known for two decades.

Sharpe and Chad Johnson talked about the saga on Sunday, Feb. 23 episode of their podcast, "Nightcap." They shared their thoughts about the matter after watching a clip of a man named Tony Martinez calling Steve Smith Sr.

Martinez asked the respondent who was allegedly Smith Sr., "What do you have to say for yourself?" Smith Sr. replied with, "I’m sorry."

Both Sharpe and Johnson agreed that the man should be dealing over the issue with his wife and not Smith Sr.

Sharpe defended Smith Sr., saying he owes no loyalty to the man.

“That's a situation you gotta tandem with your wife. She has the loyalty clause. She's the one that has an obligation to you. To you.

“You need to take that up with your wife. Smithy owes you no loyalty. He's under no obligation.”

Johnson believes the reason why the man decided to call Smith Sr. and upload the evidence is as a form of revenge.

“I think the thing is what the gentleman was doing is that like, 'Okay, if I'm gonna get a divorce, I'm gonna try to mess your home up also.'”

Alleged affair partner of Steve Smith Sr. shares her story

In deleted tweets on the social media platform X, the man in the center of the whole episode alleged that Smith Sr. had intimate relations with his wife, who is a member of the Marching Ravens band. Nicole Martinez, the alleged affair partner, also took to social media to confirm her role in this drama.

She wrote her side of the story in a post on Facebook.

She posted screenshots from the text conversation with Smith Sr. She also tagged media outlets ESPN, TMZ and his former teams, the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers.

“Hi, I am Nicole Martinez, though I won't be a Martinez much longer. You see, I have been cheating on my husband. And I have been doing so with the very famous Steve Smith Sr. Pics attached for reference. I had him hidden under '3,' but that's been fixed.”

“My husband bought me a house. He stood by my side after I had been arrested twice for domestic violence. And this is how I repay him and our son.”

Her post continues with these words:

“There's plenty of messages here Steve. Crazy the kind of revealing messages a celebrity will send. Baltimore Ravens I am also a member of your team band. I believe I violated some fraternization rules by hooking up with Steve at the training facility.”

Smith Sr. has been married to his wife Angie for 20 years. They have four children together. Smith Sr changed his surname from "Smith" after his youngest child, Steve Jr., was born. Neither Smith Sr. nor his wife have released a public statement.

