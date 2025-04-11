Ex-Patriots HC Bill Belichick regrets not drafting Lamar Jackson in 2018: Report

With the 31st pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots selected running back Sony Michel over quarterback Lamar Jackson. Belichick reportedly regrets not drafting Jackson with the pick.

The Patriots knew Tom Brady was near the end of his career, and with the opportunity to select the Louisville dual-threat quarterback, they chose to select one of the top running backs in the draft.

Belichick (per multiple reports) wrote in his new book, "The Art of Winning," that it was a mistake not selecting Jackson with the 31st pick.

Michel only played three seasons for the Patriots. In his first two seasons with New England, he rushed for over 900 yards in each season, scoring 13 touchdowns. After the 2020 season, Michel was traded to the Los Angeles Rams and then retired after two seasons in 2022.

Right after the Michel pick, the Ravens traded back into the first round with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the rest was history.

Lamar Jackson has become one of the best quarterbacks since the Ravens drafted him in 2018

Lamar Jackson during Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Lamar Jackson became the fifth quarterback selected in the 2018 NFL draft as he was the last pick in the first round. Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen were all selected before Jackson.

Ever since Jackson took over as the Ravens' starting quarterback midway through his rookie season, he's been a star and leader for the team. As a rookie, he had a 6-1 record and led Baltimore to the playoffs.

In his second season in the NFL, he won the league MVP, recording a 13-2 record while throwing for 3,000+ yards, 36 touchdowns, six interceptions and rushing for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jackson then put together five more winning seasons and won his second MVP in 2023. He's been a part of six postseason Ravens teams but has just a 3-5 postseason record.

He's been named a Pro Bowler four times and an All-Pro three times and has the NFL record for most single-season rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history.

