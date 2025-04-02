Ex-Patriots VP believes Giants will "absolutely" go after QB in 2025 draft amid Shedeur Sanders rumors

Shedeur Sanders is considered one of the best quarterbacks in this year's draft class. The Colorado star is projected as a top-3 pick, with the New York Giants reportedly interested in the signal-caller.

Ad

On Tuesday, former New England Patriots VP Scott Pioli appeared on the "Rich Eisen Show" and suggested that the Giants are "absolutely" going after a quarterback in this year's draft.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think they are [in the market for QB]," Pioli said (0:12). "Because both of those players [Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston] that you mentioned, they are not long term solutions. Even though Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are leading the program right now, there is such an influence in terms of ownership in that organization in a positive way that they are going to be thinking about the future.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I think if they have an opportunity to get the right person in at the right price, without having to sacrifice too much, I could absolutely see the Giants going in on another quarterback."

The Giants signed veteran QBs Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. However, they will need a young quarterback for the future.

The QB who will be drafted by the Giants can also learn from the likes of Wilson and Winston. Earlier this week, Giants coach Brian Daboll said he won't decide on his QB1 until preseason. This means that even a drafted player could get the starting role to lead the offense for the franchise.

Ad

The Giants hold the No. 3 pick in the first round this year, behind the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.

Shedeur Sanders has been linked with the New York Giants in the past

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Although the New York Giants have been linked to Shedeur Sanders recently, the QB was also linked to the team last year. In December, Shedeur was spotted playing catch with Giants wideout Malik Nabers on the streets of New York.

Ad

The video clip of Sanders and Nabers together sparked rumors that the two could be playing together in the big league.

It now remains to be seen whether Sanders will actually join the Big Blue next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.