Ex-Raiders DE Isaac Rochell’s morning sauna session ends in disaster

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell hasn’t played in the NFL since he was released in November 2023. But he has kept his passion for football alive by making TV appearances on Good Morning Football as an analyst. Besides TV, he also shares his opinions on TikTok, where he has over 2.3 million followers.

Like a seasoned influencer, Rochell makes sure that he always stays connected with his audience. On Wednesday, he shared an update from his recent sauna session with his followers on Instagram, posting two photos: one of which is his broken phone and another, inside the sauna.

“Come 8:30, I’m in the sauna… I was trying to be cool with this post and legit fried my phone. Been at Apple all day.. Highly not recommended.”

Ex Raiders DE Isaac Rochell shares his IG status of broken phone

Although Rochell didn’t share much about the unfortunate incident on his Instagram, he narrated the whole event on TikTok. He explained that his iPhone got broken while inside the sauna room.

“This is your sign to not go in the sauna with your iPhone. A sauna stand, it’s kind of my escape. You know Ali gonna sit in the sauna slash I’m gonna marinate and just have some peaceful time.”

He revealed that he spent the entire day at the Apple store getting his phone repaired. While buying a new one wasn't much of a hassle, his main worry was about the content stored on the device. He said:

“I’m about to lose every photo I’ve ever taken of my daughter.”

Rochell later revealed that he couldn’t get his phone back, but was happy to inform that his photos were restored. He also left a lesson for his followers and said,

“Here’s a reminder, please back up your phone. You don’t wanna be a parent that loses all the photos.”

Although Rochell shared that his wife also has some photos of their newborn daughter on her phone, he sounded relieved to get his share of photos back.

Isaac Rochell shares photos of his new home on Instagram

Isaac Rochell and his family of four have recently moved into their new dream home, which was designed by Pure Salt Interiors. While sharing some photos of the new home on his Instagram, Rochell revealed his aspirations to raise Scottie Bee there. Their new home has an outdoor playroom for their daughter and an outdoor sauna room where his phone got "cooked."

