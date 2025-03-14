Isaac Rochell’s wife Allison Kuch shares toddler's adorable reaction to seeing "dada" on TV as ex-Raiders DE begins a new career

On Wednesday, former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell’s wife, Allison Kuch, shared adorable moments of her daughter, Scottie Bee. In the pictures, the little one waves at her father as he appears on TV. Allison wrote:

“She waves and goes ‘dadda’"

In another story, Scottie sits on the couch with her mother while waving at her father and says, ‘Hi.’

Allison uploaded the moment on her phone and wrote:

“seeing dada on tv”

Allison Kuch's IG story of her daughter Scottie Bee and husband Isaac Rochell

The couple got married in 2021 and welcomed their daughter Scottie Bee in December 2023, who completed one year last December. Rochell and Kuch are known for their social media presence, especially TikTok, where they regularly upload content of their small family, including their pet dog.

In December 2022, he uploaded a clip on his TikTok showcasing his wife, his daughter, and his pet dog taking a nap around him while he records. Rochell wrote:

“POV: You’re a new dad and you experience the first family nap time.”

Rochell, who has over 2.2 million followers on the popular platform, received over 2.3 million likes. Aside from that, he frequently uploads football-related content and expresses his views on current football matters.

Rochell played for the LA Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts. He was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 but later released in November 2023. Since then, he hasn’t played any game in the NFL.

After failing to sign with any team in free agency, Rochell announced his retirement. In an Instagram post last month, he wrote:

“After 19 years, it’s time to hang up the cleats. Football has shaped my life in ways I could never have imagined, and I’ll forever be indebted to the game and the NFL. A degree from Notre Dame, lifelong friendships, a platform to share my voice, and countless memories — these are just a few of the gifts football has given me.”

Isaac Rochell announces new career path after retirement from NFL

Last week, Isaac Rochell announced a new career choice for himself, something that involved his love for content and passion for football. In a TikTok clip on Tuesday, he said:

“I got my TV opportunity. You guys know I want to become a broadcaster, and I want to be on TV. It’s what I was made for.”

Rochell made his TV appearance on NFL network’s ‘Good Morning Football’ on Thursday, which excited his whole family, including daughter Scottie Bee.

