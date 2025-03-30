  • home icon
Ex-Raiders DE Isaac Rochell’s wife Allison Kuch enjoys first lymphatic massage since C-section in her postpartum recovery journey

By Shanu Singh
Modified Mar 30, 2025 12:31 GMT
Allison Kuch enjoys first lymphatic massage (Image Credit: Getty)
Allison Kuch enjoys first lymphatic massage (Image Credit: Getty)

Former Las Vegas Raiders star Isaac Rochell and his wife, Allison Kuch, welcomed their first daughter, Scottie, in December 2023. Kuch gave birth to Scottie through C-section, something the social media influencer has also talked about on multiple occasions.

Even though it has been more than a year since Kuch and Rochell welcomed their firstborn, the influencer is still recovering from her cesarean. On Friday, Kuch went to her first lymphatic massage, which is used for reducing swelling and removing excess fluid buildup inside the body.

Kuch posted a snapshot from her massage session via her Instagram story to break the news to fans, writing:

"First lymphatic massage since my c-section ..."
Following her massage, Kuch enjoyed a healthy green juice. Sharing a snap of herself sipping the drink while posing inside her car, Kuch captioned her post:

"The green juice after a lymphatic massage hits different. Can't wait to stuff my face with tacos in Mexico new week."
Allison Kuch enjoys first lymphatic massage (Image Source: Kuch/IG)
Allison Kuch enjoys first lymphatic massage (Image Source: Kuch/IG)

A few days before Allison Kuch underwent a C-section, she posted a clip of herself on Instagram in which the influencer discussed her scheduled surgery. Sharing details about her excitement to become a mother, Kuch said:

"These could be my last moments, just being alone for a long time. I’m really excited to become a mom. It doesn’t sound real. It’s very surreal that I’m gonna become a mom, but I’m so excited to see my daughter and see what she looks like and just have a little best friend and spoil the crap out of her."
Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch opened up about motherhood experience

Before sharing a glimpse of her lymphatic massage session, Allison Kuch opened up about her experience with motherhood. Kuch's statement came in response to a fan's question, who asked the influencer about her "biggest learning" from motherhood.

Replying to the question via her Instagram story, Kuch wrote:

"Incorporating a baby into my day vs revolving my day around her (I mean, my life revolves around her, lol), but once I started asking what I wanted my day to look like & going with that, I became way happier. I used to act like having a baby meant I couldn't leave my house."

Discussing motherhood, Allison Kuch recently made headlines for ripping a baby brand over customer experience, shared by Instagram influencer Mckenna Bangerter. As for her first pregnancy, Kuch previously claimed to have struggled with mental health issues during her postpartum.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
