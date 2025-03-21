"This is disgusting" - Isaac Rochell’s wife Allison Kuch sides with IG influencer Mckenna Bangerter after she rips baby brand's customer experience

Being a social media influencer, Allison Kuch, wife of former Chargers player Isaac Rochell has been quite open about sharing her opinions on a variety of topics. Recently, Kuch shared a 3-word reaction to Mckenna Bangerter's statement, in which the influencer wrote in detail about her sister’s experience working with a brand.

On Thursday, Allison Kuch reshared an Instagram story from popular social media influencer Mckenna Bangerter, containing details of Bangerter's sister's disastrous experience. In her note, Bangerter revealed being "super disappointed" in a brand that asked her sister to return a baby bassinet that she received during her pregnancy.

Allison Kuch "disgusted" as fellow IG influencer exposes a brand (Image Source: Instagram/@AllisonKuch)

According to Bangerter, the brand sent her sister the bassinet in exchange for its use in a social media promotion, which couldn't happen due to the sudden death of her sister's baby. The brand is then said to have asked Bangerter’s sister to return the product because she couldn't use it in a video.

"This is disgusting," Kuch said in her Instagram story on Thursday while sharing a screenshot of Bangerter's statement about the incident.

Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch opens up about her consistency in working out

In her other Instagram stories that she posted on Thursday, before sharing her reaction to Mckenna Bangerter's sister's experience with a brand, Kuch spoke about working out and the consistency that she was showing.

Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch opened up about consistency in working out (Image Source: Instagram/@AllisonKuch)

The social media influencer updated her Instagram story with a mirror selfie from a pilates room, in which she could be seen showing off her workout outfit, a black sports bra which she paired with black leggings and brown shoes.

Speaking about the consistency that she had shown in working out, the influencer said:

"I haven't been this consistent with working out since I was on the swim team in high school, lol. Every single day, I'm doing some kind of movement, even if that's just a walk."

After battling free agency for a year, Isaac Rochell decided to retire from the NFL last month. Recently, Rochell shared his detailed opinion on the San Francisco 49ers' wild offseason moves, while jokingly calling head coach Kyle Shanahan as “Regina George” of the team.

