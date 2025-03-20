Isaac Rochell jokingly calls Kyle Shanahan “Regina George” while breaking down 49ers’ wild offseason moves

Isaac Rochell recently retired from his career in the NFL, but he is still staying up-to-date in news around the league. Rochell recently posted a video on TikTok, where he discussed the drama surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

Ad

The 49ers currently have vast financial woes that have prevented the team from keeping their roster intact. Rochell joked that the situation was similar to that of the movie "Mean Girls" where head coach Kyle Shanahan was the villain, named Regina George, who was the head of the villain group. Rochell insinuated that Kyle Juszczyk's brief release from the team was him being kicked out by the mean girls.

"“Kyle Juszczyk is our Cady Heron, “The Plastics, the 49ers. Cady Heron joined the 49ers, immediately welcome in. The Plastics said, ‘We’re going to build our offense around you. You are the cornerstone of everything we’re doing. And then what? Cady Heron cast out by the Plastics.”"-Rochell said on his TikTok

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kyle Juszczyk resigned with the San Francisco 49ers this week on a new two-year deal worth $8 million.

Isaac Rochell debuted post-NFL retirement job

Isaac Rochell and his wife Allison Kuch are well-known TikTok personalities. Just about a month after retiring from the National Football League, Rochell announced a new role that he planning to test out, broadcaster.

Rochell made his debut on the NFL Network last week as a guest host on "Good Morning Football." In a TikTok video, the former NFL linebacker expressed his desire to pursue a career in broadcasting.

Ad

"I got my TV opportunity. You guys know I want to become a broadcaster, and I want to be on TV. It's what I was made for."-Rochell stated

Ad

Rochell of course joked that if he couldn't find work as a broadcaster he could always rely on his wife Allison Kuch and be a 'trophy husband.'

Isaac Rochell has 2.2 million followers on TikTok while his wife Allison Kuch has 3.3 million followers of her own. The couple have made a name for themselves on the social media platform over the last few years while making videos together as a couple on their respective accounts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Kansas City Chiefs 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Andy Reid and Co. after first wave of free agency