Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin sends 3-word message as 49ers officially lock him in with $8,000,000 deal

Kyle Juszczyk had a rollercoaster week with the San Francisco 49ers. While he was initially released on Mar. 10, the 49ers reversed their decision on the fullback on Saturday (Mar. 15). On Wednesday, Juszczyk was confirmed to have signed a new two-year deal worth $8 million.

His wife, Kristin Juszczyk, expressed her excitement that he will wear the red and gold again next season with San Francisco. She reshared the San Francisco 49ers Instagram post announcing his return on her Instagram story.

"Running it Back!!!"-Kristin Juszczyk wrote on her Instagram story

Kristin Juszczyk celebrated her husband Kyle's reunion with the San Francisco 49ers. (Credits: IG/Kristin Juszczyk)

Kyle Juszczyk - who joined the Niners in 2017 - was on a five-year contract extension worth $27 million since March 2021. The San Francisco 49ers will now have their nine-time Pro Bowler back in action in 2025.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin reflected on their time in San Francisco during brief free agency run

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk met his wife Kristin while he played at the Baltimore Ravens. They married two years after he signed with the 49ers and have lived in the San Francisco Bay area for the last eight years.

Last week, after he agreed to terms to return to the 49ers, Kristin Juszczyk spoke about their time to reflect on their lives in a place they called home. She then said how excited they were to stay and continue to build the life they love.

"This past week has really made Kyle and I reflect on our past 8 years in the Bay. We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here and we lost championships here. We feel so incredibly blessed to have called the bay home for the past 8 years. It’s truly been the best years of our lives. Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!! ❤️ We’re forever Faithful @49ers @juicecheck44"-Kristin wrote on Instagram

Kyle Juszczyk participated in 17 games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025, recording five rushing attempts for 26 yards and a touchdown. He also accumulated 19 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

