49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin makes her loyalty clear after Deebo Samuel's trade to Commanders

The San Francisco 49ers are saying goodbye to Deebo Samuel, who will be traded to the Washington Commanders. The deal was finalized on Mar. 1, with the 49ers receiving a fifth-round draft pick.

On Saturday on Instagram, Samuel posted a farewell video highlighting his time with the 49ers. The video, set to DJ Khaled’s "God Did," included moments from his draft day to big wins.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin reacted to Samuel's post in the comments.

“We’re always team Deebo in this house!” She wrote.

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin makes her loyalty clear after Deebo's trade to Commanders (IG)

Samuel joined the 49ers in 2019 and quickly excelled as a receiver and a runner.

Like Kristin, her husband, 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk was also touched by Deebo Samuel's Instagram post. He reshared it and wrote a short but meaningful message:

"My brother for life."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @juicecheck44)

Kyle Juszczyk and Samuel have been teammates on the San Francisco 49ers since the wide receiver was drafted in 2019. Juszczyk joined the 49ers in 2017 after playing for the Baltimore Ravens. So, they have been playing together for six seasons, from 2019 to 2024.

Deebo Samuel showed support for Brock Purdy with Kristin Juszczyk's creation

Before the San Francisco 49ers' Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders in January 2024, Deebo Samuel wore a special vest, designed by Kristin Juszczyk. The vest featured Brock Purdy’s jersey.

Kristin, known for her creative game-day outfits, surprised Samuel with the custom piece.

Samuel admitted on the "Up & Adams" show that he usually wouldn’t wear something with his name on it, but he gladly wore the Purdy-themed vest.

“[Kristin] wanted to make a vest of me,” Samuel said while speaking to host, Kay Adams. “And you know, I wouldn’t necessarily wear it if it had my name on it. So, I had like zero input on what kind of jacket and what was on it. As you go on her pages, just look at all the work she does for us and the stuff she wears to the games, it’s just amazing.”

Expand Tweet

In 2025, Kristin Juszczyk started her fashion brand, Off Season, with businesswoman Emma Grede. Off Season sells high-end jackets, puffer vests and long coats. The brand has an official license from the NFL Players Association, which allows Kristin to use real player names and numbers on her designs.

Kristin’s fashion became popular after her custom jackets went viral. Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Simone Biles and Brittany Mahomes have worn her creations.

