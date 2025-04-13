Ex-Raiders DE Isaac Rochell’s wife Allison Kuch highlights daughter Scottie’s “insane childhood”

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell and his wife, Allison Kuch, often share their daily life updates on social media. A major part of their daily vlogs features their adorable daughter Scottie and in a recent post, Allison shared a snap as they headed toward the popular Disneyland Resort.
Kuch also wrote a note as an overlay text on the image highlighting the insane childhood Scottie has. Kuch wrote:
“The fact Scottie gets to grow up going to Disney all the time is so fun. Like what an insane childhood. At the end of May we’re headed to see friends in Orlando & obv (obviously) I wanna go to the park cause that’s the one I grew up going to & I can’t wait to take Scottie!!”
Kuch shared a few more snaps on her story that revealed a few more adorable moments from their trip to Disneyland. In one picture, Scottie appears to be eating from a pouch filled with peanuts. Kuch described the moment:
“I made peanut butter + jelly and cut them into tiny little pieces and she’s so obsessed.”
In another adorable moment, Scottie played in the fountain while Kuch jokingly contemplated spending money on expensive Disneyland tickets.
“Hundreds of dollars on Disney tickets… plays in the fountain."
Kuch later took her daughter to buy a stuffed plush of Minnie Mouse. While Kuch’s daughter, Scottie, took center stage at Disneyland, Rochell was also in a few snaps.
He shared them on his IG story where a couple of their followers clicked selfies with the couple and shared them on social media as Rochell stood in the background.
Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch are finally home
The couple have shifted to a new home in Southern California that was designed by Pure Salt Interiors. The couple posted pictures of their new home while it was under construction, but earlier this month they declared that it was complete.
In an emotional post on IG, Kuch wrote:
“Honey, we’re home! 🫶🏼🥹 After a year and a half of dreaming, designing, and making what felt like a million decisions… we’re finally home.”
The couple has many long-term plans and wishful desires to see their daughter grow up in their dream home.
