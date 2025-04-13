Ex-Raiders DE Isaac Rochell’s wife Allison Kuch highlights daughter Scottie’s “insane childhood”

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell and his wife, Allison Kuch, often share their daily life updates on social media. A major part of their daily vlogs features their adorable daughter Scottie and in a recent post, Allison shared a snap as they headed toward the popular Disneyland Resort.

Ad

Kuch also wrote a note as an overlay text on the image highlighting the insane childhood Scottie has. Kuch wrote:

“The fact Scottie gets to grow up going to Disney all the time is so fun. Like what an insane childhood. At the end of May we’re headed to see friends in Orlando & obv (obviously) I wanna go to the park cause that’s the one I grew up going to & I can’t wait to take Scottie!!”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch's IG story

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kuch shared a few more snaps on her story that revealed a few more adorable moments from their trip to Disneyland. In one picture, Scottie appears to be eating from a pouch filled with peanuts. Kuch described the moment:

Ad

“I made peanut butter + jelly and cut them into tiny little pieces and she’s so obsessed.”

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch's IG story with daughter at Disneyland

In another adorable moment, Scottie played in the fountain while Kuch jokingly contemplated spending money on expensive Disneyland tickets.

Ad

“Hundreds of dollars on Disney tickets… plays in the fountain."

Kuch later took her daughter to buy a stuffed plush of Minnie Mouse. While Kuch’s daughter, Scottie, took center stage at Disneyland, Rochell was also in a few snaps.

Isaac Rochell's IG story with daughter at Disneyland

He shared them on his IG story where a couple of their followers clicked selfies with the couple and shared them on social media as Rochell stood in the background.

Ad

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch are finally home

The couple have shifted to a new home in Southern California that was designed by Pure Salt Interiors. The couple posted pictures of their new home while it was under construction, but earlier this month they declared that it was complete.

In an emotional post on IG, Kuch wrote:

“Honey, we’re home! 🫶🏼🥹 After a year and a half of dreaming, designing, and making what felt like a million decisions… we’re finally home.”

Ad

The couple has many long-term plans and wishful desires to see their daughter grow up in their dream home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.