Ex-Raiders DE Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch opens up about honest experience with motherhood

By Shanu Singh
Modified Mar 29, 2025 19:48 GMT
Allison Kuch opens up about honest experience with motherhood (Image Credit: Getty)
Allison Kuch opens up about honest experience with motherhood (Image Credit: Getty)

Regarding topics related to motherhood, former Las Vegas Raiders star Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch, has been quite open about sharing her opinions online. Recently, Kuch organized a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram.

One of the questions Kuch encountered was about the "biggest learning" from being a first-time mother. On Friday, Kuch revealed learning how to incorporate her child into her daily life.

"Incorporating a baby into my day vs revolving my day around her (I mean, my life revolves around her, lol), but once I started asking what I wanted my day to look like & going with that, I became way happier. I used to act like having a baby meant I couldn't leave my house," Kuch wrote.
Allison Kuch opens up about honest experience with motherhood (Image Source: Kuch/IG)
Allison Kuch opens up about honest experience with motherhood (Image Source: Kuch/IG)

It was not the first time Kuch reflected on her motherhood journey. In the 16th episode of her "Sunday Sports Club" podcast on Dec. 8, Kuch talked about what it has been like to be a "first-time parent." Sharing details about her motherhood experience so far, Kuch said:

"When it comes to being a first-time parent, you're so stressed about, 'Is this the right bassinet?' or 'Are these the [right] diapers?' and over-prepping," Kuch said. "So many people are like, 'You don't need that,' and I say f— them. If you wanna do a whole nursery... I say [do it]."
Isaac Rochell reveals the reason for not posting his daughter on social media

Isaac Rochell and his wife, Allison Kuch, have held themselves back from posting their daughter Scottie on social media.

During an interview with PEOPLE in Nov. 13, Rochell talked about why he has restricted posting his daughter online because of the assumptions fans often end up making towards them.

"So many people think we have a nanny 24/7 or that we’re constantly leaving her with someone," Rochell said. "But they don’t really know what’s going on behind the scenes. And honestly, that’s part of the reason we don’t share her online. People will make assumptions no matter what, and it just feels healthier to keep her offline."

While the couple has restricted themselves from posting pictures of Scottie, the two have often been spotted sharing a glimpse into her adorable moments on social media. Last week, Kuch shared a 'sassy Friday fit' of her daughter.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
