Ex-NFL star Isaac Rochell's wife Allison shares sneak peek of daughter Scottie’s ‘sassy Friday fit’

Former NFL star Isaac Rochell's wife, Allison Kuch, frequently shares glimpses of her life on social media. Since becoming a mother, she has posted updates about her daughter, Scottie.

On Friday, Kuch shared an Instagram story featuring Scottie in a "sassy" outfit. The young girl wore a white sweatshirt and red-striped pajamas paired with white slides. She was also seen holding a doll in her left arm.

"SASSY'S FRIDAY FIT!!" Kuch captioned her IG story.

Allison Kuch shares sneak peek of daughter Scottie’s ‘sassy Friday fit’ (Image Source: Kuch/IG)

Kuch posted daughter Scottie's fit-check almost a day after she recalled dealing with an unexpected "panic moment." Before that, Kuch made headlines for siding with influencer Mckenna Bangerter's criticism of a brand for offering her a bad customer experience.

Allison Kuch opened up about dealing with a popular parenting struggle

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch have cared for their daughter, Scottie, since bringing her home. The couple balances their busy schedules while providing round-the-clock care, especially during Scottie's first year.

In an interview with People in November, Kuch said:

"Isaac and I have done it all on our own up until now. We don’t have family nearby, and our circle of friends is small. Recently, we realized we were kind of drowning, so we’ve started accepting help. But there’s this negative perspective around it, and I think breaking that barrier is really important."

Kuch has been quite open about sharing her pregnancy journey with fans on Instagram. Apart from sharing the brighter side of pregnancy, Kuch has often talked about the negative side. She previously recalled her post-pregnancy struggles with mental health. Kuch has also talked in detail about her emotional postpartum journey.

