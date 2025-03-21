Ex-NFL star Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch recalls a fun adventure that turned into 'panic moment'

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch share their daily lives on social media, mostly TikTok. Kuch shared a post on her Instagram story on Thursday where she recalled a moment after arriving at a hair appointment where she was taken aback by the theme of the salon.

In the photo, Kuch can be seen sitting in a chair at what appeared to be a hair salon high in the sky. The salon's layout and decor depicted that of an airplane, to which she panicked when she was told to pick up her boarding pass. While it was fake and she is a frequent flyer, the moment still caused a sense of shock that she wasn't prepared for a flight.

"I know I'm always on planes but this time it's fake. I had a panic moment when I walked up because they were like "you can check in here and get your boarding pass," Kuch wrote.

Kuch's post about the moment he was frightened. (Photo via Instagram Story)

She then shared another photo on her Instagram story that displayed the "boarding pass" she was given. It had her name and the time of her appointment.

"The boarding pass I thought was gonna take me to some location," Kuch added.

Kuch's send post showing the 'boarding pass' that shocked her. (Post via Instagram Story)

Allison Kuch said daughter Scottie is now Isaac Rochell's biggest fan

Isaac Rochell was released by the Las Vegas Raiders just weeks before he and his wife, Allison Kuch, welcomed their daughter Scottie Bee. Last month, Rochell announced his retirement from the NFL after having not played in the 2024 NFL season.

Rochell stepped into a new post-NFL career path, making his debut on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" last week. Kuch shared an Instagram post about how she had always dreamed of their daughter watching her dad work. It was also at that moment she realized she had a rival for Rochell's #1 fan.

"Fighting another girl for the title of “Isaac Rochell’s number 1 fan,” Kuch wrote.

Rochell has expressed interest in pursuing a broadcast career since his retirement and has already gotten his first opportunity.

